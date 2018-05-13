Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Arsenal this weekend in the final Premier League match of the season.

It will be party time at the John Smith's Stadium as the Terriers booked their spot in next season's Premier League competition with a draw against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Arsenal will be looking to spoil the atmosphere however, with Arsene Wenger taking charge of his last match as Gunners boss.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final match of the season.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town: Pubs, parking, pies and more ahead of the clash

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 3pm, Sunday, May 13 at the John Smith's Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match.

A bumper Match of the Day programme will also be shown at 10.30pm on BBC One, with highlights of all 10 final-day fixtures being broadcast.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, the teams can expect a mild day with temperatures reaching 14 degrees celsius.

Although there is a 30 per cent chance of rain at lunchtime, the forecast suggests it should stay dry during the match.

Who has said what about the game?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"We will take this game as usual even if it is Arsene Wenger's last game.

"We respect the competition we are in so we will not do something we would not have done before we secured our status - it is too serious, isn't it?

"The only thing that we will think about if there are one or other small knocks or whatever is taking zero risks on Sunday.

"This is what we will do and we will see tomorrow after training who looks good, who looks fresh and who looks prepared.

"Then we will make the decision who will be in the squad, who will start and who will come on from the bench.

"At the minute it looks like everyone is healthy and there are no more injuries after the match on Wednesday, but the latest update I will have after tomorrow's training session."

Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager

"The last result will not matter, I will say to the players, 'look we have a way to prepare for the future, and the best way to do that is to win your last game and go in a positive mind into next season.'

"We have gone through a season of ups and down but they have always created something special and I would like that to come out in the last game by the way we play the game.

"In fairness thats what they did last night [at Leicester] and I hope that for them.

"The best way to prepare for next season is to win the next game."

Any team news?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield Town picked up no new injuries in the battling display against Chelsea in midweek.

Elias Kahcunga, Danny Williams and Michael Hefele are all unlikely to feature as they make their way back from injury, while Dean Whitehead could play his last match in a Town shirt.

The combative midfielder has announced he will retire at the end of this season, moving into Town's coaching set up.

Arsenal will be without Laurent Koscielny, who has been sidelined for six months with an Achilles injury.

Mohamed Elneny and Mesut Ozil are both unlikely to play due to injuries also, while Santi Cazorla is getting close to a return from a long-term injury layoff.

Tell me about Arsenal

Arsenal say goodbye to Arsene Wenger on Sunday after 22 years of management.

The boss revolutionised the Gunners - and to a certain extent the Premier League - when he joined in October, 1996 and he will be missed by many football fans.

This season however, the Frenchman has presided over a poor season in Arsenal's terms, finishing sixth in the league and closer to the points total of seventh-placed Burnley than Chelsea above them.

A large part of that is due to the Gunners' away form.

Arsenal haven't earned a point away from the Emirates Stadium this calendar year and will be looking to correct that before Wenger's replacement takes over in the summer.

Any match odds?

Town are 9/2 underdogs this week, with Arsenal at 8/15 on SkyBet. The draw is available at 10/3.