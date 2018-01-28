It's FA Cup Fourth Round weekend and Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Terriers will be looking to reach the Fifth Round of the famous old competition for the second successive season – a feat the club have not achieved since the 1938-39 season.

With both sides having more pressing league issues, both bosses David Wagner and Steve Cotterill are likely to make wholesale changes to their starting XIs.

Midfielder Philip Billing is hoping to make his first start in over three months after recovering from an ankle injury but new signing Alex Pritchard is cup tied.

For the visitors,midfielder Craig Gardner has recovered from a groin injury but may not be risked while Isaac Vassell (knee) remains out.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Sports Editor Mel Booth and Jez Hemming.