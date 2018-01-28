It's FA Cup Fourth Round weekend and Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.
The Terriers will be looking to reach the Fifth Round of the famous old competition for the second successive season – a feat the club have not achieved since the 1938-39 season.
With both sides having more pressing league issues, both bosses David Wagner and Steve Cotterill are likely to make wholesale changes to their starting XIs.
Midfielder Philip Billing is hoping to make his first start in over three months after recovering from an ankle injury but new signing Alex Pritchard is cup tied.
For the visitors,midfielder Craig Gardner has recovered from a groin injury but may not be risked while Isaac Vassell (knee) remains out.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Sports Editor Mel Booth and Jez Hemming.
FT: Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1
The referee blows the whistle to a chorus of boos as the game ends in a draw - Lukas Jutkiewicz’s second-half strike cancelling out Steve Mounie’s opener.
The Terriers will provisionally travel down to Birmingham for the reply on Tuesday February 6.
Over The Bar!!
90+1 Minutes: Malone and Quaner combine well down the left, the ball is cut-back to Joe Lolley who, with the goal at his mercy, blazes over the bar!
Is that the last chance of the game?
Added Time....
Fourth official indicates an additional three minutes of time to be added at the end of this game....C’mon Town!!!!
Substitution
88 Minutes: Craig Gardner replaces Jason Lowe who has been exceptional for the visitors today.
Chance!
85 Minutes: Scott Malone blocks a fierce effort from Carl Jenkinson from the corner. There’s a winner in this game....
Comical Defending...
84 Minutes: Town’s inability to clear their lines correctly and desire to play pretty out the back once again nearly costs them...
Jota’s drive into the box causes confusion and after nearly playing it into the net, Town eventually clear for a corner!
Substitution
82 Minutes: Scott Malone replaces Chris Lowe - a like-for-like change with Laurent Depoitre still on the bench...Ok.
Great Save!
80 Minutes: Superb save from Coleman to deny Jutkiewicz after the Blues forward beat Terence Kongolo in the area.
Substitution
76 Minutes: Che Adams is replaced by Jeremie Boga for Birmingham City...
So Close..
73 Minutes: Sabiri fires an effort inches wide after Lolley found the Moroccan in space - this game really is too close to call at the moment.
Penalty Claims!
70 Minutes: A Sabiri corner finds Quaner at the back post two yards in front of goal but he couldn’t get the ball out of his feet and falls over....A few penalty claims from the crowd are made but the referee was having none of it.
Town Pressure...
69 Minutes: Town respond to the scare as Joe Lolley is well denied by Blues’ keeper Stockdale after Billing slipped the winger through on goal.
Offside!
68 Minutes: A sigh of relief for the Town faithful as Jutkiewicz has the ball in the back of the net with a looping header over Coleman but he’s deemed to be offside.
So Close!!
65 Minutes: Birmingham take a quick free-kick to Jota who drives forward with the ball and flashes an effort wide from 25 yards out - that would have been a cracker!
End To End...
59 Minutes: Substitute Lolley finds Mounie in the box but the forward’s curling effort goes just wide - this clash could easily go either way now.
Chance!
58 Minutes: Town rally with successive corners - the ball eventually falls to Billing 20 yards out but Stockdale pulls off a great save in the Birmingham goal.
Substitution
57 Minutes: Joe Lolley replaces Rajiv van La Parra as Town have it all to do again - Blues buoyed by that equaliser from nowhere.
Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1
54 Minutes: Sloppy play from Huddersfield Town and out of nowhere Birmingham City are back in this!
Lukas Jutkiewicz fires the ball into the bottom corner past Joel Coleman after a poor clearance from Michael Hefele.
Second Half...
46 Minutes: Jota gets the second-period underway - Birmingham making one change at the interval with Harlee Dean replaced by Jonathan Grounds.
First Half Stats
First Half Match Action...
HT: Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 0
A solid display from David Wagner’s men in the opening 45 minutes and after an end-to-end start Steve Mounie’s bullet header gave the home side the lead.
After that the game settled into a rhythm with the Terriers looking comfortable for the remainder of the half.
Added Time...
Fourth Official indicates two minutes to be added at the end of this half...
How High...
40 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra finds the ball at his feet on the edge of the area after a good cut back from Quaner but the Dutchman blazes over the bar.
Warm Welcome...
38 Minutes: Billing is straight in the thick of it - winning a free-kick after being fould by N’Doye...
Lowe’s deliverly is glanced goalwards by Mounie but Stockdale is equal to it.
Substitution
36 Minutes: As expected, Williams has to come off - he’s replaced by Philip Billing...
Break In Play...
Danny WIlliams has taken a knock in a collision with N’Doye and looks as if he is going to have to come off...
Pre-Match Build-Up...
Chance!
28 Minutes: Michael Hefele brings the ball out from the back and finds Quaner who’s curling effort is saved by Stockdale; Sabiri rise highest to meet the rebound but his header is wide.