Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City this weekend in their third Premier League clash of the 2018/19 season.

The Terriers host the Bluebirds , who feature a number of former Town men in their ranks.

Ex-Town boss Neil Warnock leads the South Wales side in their first top-flight campaign since 2013/14, whilst ex-Terriers Sean Morrison, Danny Ward, Jazz Richards, Alex Smithies, Anthony Pilkington and Lee Peltier could all face their former employers.

Town have not won any match ​against Cardiff since 2003, taking just two draws and seven defeats from their last nine meetings with the Bluebirds.

But David Wagner will be hoping Town can put an end to that run on Saturday and kick start their bid for for Premier League survival with three points against a direct relegation rival.

Who would you pick to secure the points for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium? Have your say with our team selector below.