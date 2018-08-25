Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City this afternoon as the teams meet in the top flight for the first time since 1956.

The Bluebirds achieved promotion to the Premier League last season after finishing second in the Championship, with former Town boss Neil Warnock notching up a record eighth promotion of his career.

Both sides are unfancied in the league this season and pressure has already been put on Town's third match of the season after their two previous defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 3pm, Saturday, August 25 at the John Smith's Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match, but the game itself is not being shown live in the UK.

Highlights will also be available on BBC1's Match of the Day from 10.30pm on Saturday.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, Huddersfield should be dry, with sunny spells expected for the majority of the day.

Temperatures should peak an hour after kick off, with 17 degrees Celsius the highest expected throughout the afternoon.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"Of course we wanted more out of these first two games against Chelsea and Manchester City.

"I thought we played a good first half against Chelsea, while the second half was less good and, against City, we were second best.

"This is something we have to accept and pay credit to the opponent.

"Now, it’s the truth that we have zero points out of these first two games, and this is something we wanted to avoid.

"But now we have a home game and it isn’t important who is the opponent.

"It’s Cardiff and we know how they play. They are very good in their style and they deserve all the credit, because they are now in the Premier League.

"They have done their job and it’s a big, big credit to Cardiff and to Neil what they have done.

"The important thing for us, though, is that this is now the next opponent after two defeats - and whenever you suffer that it’s never nice, so we like to change it.

"We want to turn it around and show we are better than these two defeats and this is exactly our aim."

Neil Warnock, Cardiff City manager

"It’s incredible. Just as much as what we did last year, nobody gave them a chance.

"We beat them at the end of the season they went up and it was fabulous for them.

"David has done a great job, he’s improved the squad no end and it’ll be tough. They’ll be looking at our game as a must win.

"I don’t think it’s a must-win game but we have to try and get results.

"You have to look at the rest of the division for points.

"We've got to learn quickly. I thought we learned against Bournemouth and we were unlucky against Newcastle."

Any team news?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonathan Hogg are all available for selection after missing the away match against Manchester City last time out.

Both Zanka and Hogg have returned from injury this week, while Mooy is back after being missing last week due to the birth of his second child.

Danny Williams and Erik Durm will be involved over the next week as Town have three matches to contend with, but the boss would not reveal whether they would play any role in today's match.

Jonas Lossl could also return to the side after Ben Hamer struggled in the 6-1 defeat to the champions last Sunday.

Tell me about Cardiff

Cardiff were promoted from the Championship last season as runners-up in the second tier.

The Bluebirds, similarly to Town in their promotion season, were written off from the start of the campaign, but former Town boss Warnock masterminded a record eighth promotion of his career to take the Welsh side to the Premier League.

Cardiff and Town are the two most-fancied sides to experience promotion this year, but both have a strong team spirit and will be hoping to upset the bookies come May.

Warnock's side have taken one point from their first two outings this season, but will be hoping to take all three points off the Terriers, who are likely to be a direct relegation rival this term.

Cardiff were last in the top flight for the 2013/14 season, but were relegated after finishing bottom of the league with 30 points.

Any match odds?

Town are 13/10 favourites on SkyBet to beat Cardiff this weekend, while the Bluebirds are at 13/5 to claim victory.

The draw is available at 19/10.