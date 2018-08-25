Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City today in the Terriers' third Premier League clash of the season.

David Wagner's men have suffered two defeats so far this season at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City , but will be hoping to get off the mark with victory over the newly-promoted Bluebirds this weekend.

Standing in their way is former Town boss Neil Warnock, who notched a record eighth promotion of his career when taking Cardiff from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

Also in the Bluebirds' ranks are six former Town players, with Danny Ward, Sean Morrison, Anthony Pilkington, Alex Smithies, Lee Peltier and Jazz Richards all on the books in south Wales.

Stick with us here for all the live action as it happens at the John Smith's Stadium , as well as all the build-up and reaction from the top-flight clash.