Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City today in the Terriers' third Premier League clash of the season.
David Wagner's men have suffered two defeats so far this season at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City , but will be hoping to get off the mark with victory over the newly-promoted Bluebirds this weekend.
Standing in their way is former Town boss Neil Warnock, who notched a record eighth promotion of his career when taking Cardiff from the Championship to the Premier League last season.
Also in the Bluebirds' ranks are six former Town players, with Danny Ward, Sean Morrison, Anthony Pilkington, Alex Smithies, Lee Peltier and Jazz Richards all on the books in south Wales.
Stick with us here for all the live action as it happens at the John Smith's Stadium , as well as all the build-up and reaction from the top-flight clash.
Good clean sheet
As Kongolo, Schindler, Lossl and Zanka stay behind to clap the crowd it must be said this was a good clean sheet with ten men. Cardiff could have easily won this in the last 30 minutes if it wasn’t for some fantastic challenges - particularly from Schindler and Kongolo.
Full time
The ref blows for full time and all the players on both sides fall to the floor. Both teams will feel like this game could have gone their way on a different day.
No doubt Hogg’s sending off came at a bad time, just as Town were starting to turn possession into real chances. From then on Cardiff were the only side that looked like winning it - apart from a late flurry from Town.
Arter stops Town break
Town try to break again but Arter snuffs out Kongolo’s run.
It’s end to end in the last few minutes.
Chance!
The corner is cleared and goes out for a throw. Billing launches it, it’s flicked on and bounces dangerously in the penalty area. Cardiff scramble it away but Town have their tails up now.
Rare Town chance
Kongolo - as he has done several times - beats his man down the left and whips in a cross. It deflects off a defender and out for a corner. The crowd go wild.
4 minutes added time
CPoor clearance
Van LA Parra clearance trickles to Arter on the edge of the area. He has options but his chipped ball over the top to Bobby Reid is too hard and it’s a goal kick to Town.
Cardiff chance
A high ball is sent across field and the low cross comes back in from Cardiff. Bobby Reid gets a scrambled shot away and it comes off Schindler to bobble narrowly past Lossl’s post for a corner. The corner is cleared but the crowd despair as Cardiff pick it up and take their time to play a ball back into the box.
Only one team trying to win this one.
Ten man Town can't get out
It’s all Cardiff now and it’s all being played in the Town half.
Depot holds it up and plays a hopeful ball for Mbenza to run on to but he gives it up and the crowd groan.
It’s knocked back in to Town’s half and Cardiff win a free kick. That is plaid into the box but cleared by Schindler.
The crows go crazy though as every player remains in Town’s 18-yard box and an unchallenged Arter is allowed to keep the pressure on. Eventually the ball goes out for a goal kick.
Van La Parra puts Town in trouble
Van La Parra tracks back well to get between his man and the ball but his pass back to Lossl is weak and a Cardiff foot sneaks in to intercept. The ball is crossed in and Bobby Reid has a free header. He can’t quite reach it though and his marginal contact flicks it to the back post where Josh Murphy volleys wildly over.
Substitution for Town
Mounie off, Depoitre on, everyone sings the song.
Crowd doing their bit
As Cardiff pile on even more pressure the whole ground rises to their feet chanting for Town.
Murphy run smothered out
Winger Josh Murphy beats a couple of men down the Town right but overruns it and it’s out for a Town goal kick. He is getting a lot of joy right now against Flo Hadergjonaj - It feels like a matter of time at the moment...
Corner Cardiff
More Cardiff pressure leads to a last ditch Schindler challenge that leads to a corner. The cross is attacked by centre back Morrison whose header is powered just wide.
Kongolo and Lossl to the rescue
Josh Murphy cuts in off Cardiff’s left and beats three players to get into the area. He is finally stopped - just before he pulls the trigger - by a sliding Kongolo.
Town’s players are all on the floor though and the ball breaks to Ward in the area. His shot is stopped by Lossly one on one.
Lossl in no man's land
Billing holds off a strong challenge, turns and plays Mbenza down the left flank. Cardiff scramble it out for a Billing throw, which is flicked on by Mounie but to nobody.
The ball is cleared over the top into space and as Kongolo and Danny Ward chase after it, Lossl comes out.
The keeper changes his mind and is caught in no mans land. Luckily Kongolo gets there first and clears.
Chance for Cardiff
The latest in an increasing number of Cardiff chances. Cross floated in from a corner and Bamba rises highest. His header is straight at Lossl though who catches.Notably he holds on to it though where Town were looking for the quick release previously.
Substitution Town
Diakhaby off, new signing Isaac Mbenza on for his debut. Looks like three up front for Town (Mounie, Mbenza and Van La Parra) with Mooy and Billing in centre midfield.
Mbenza and Van La Parra coming back on the wings when Cardiff have the ball.
Cardiff have their tails up
This is a key time now for Town. Te Cardiff fans are bouncing as Ralls hits a shot into a crowd of players. The ball deflects out for a corner, which is floated in and scrambled away.
Hogg sent off!
The clash was between Zanka and Arter in the box. As Arter got up off the floor Hogg took issue with the challenge and squared up to him. The two players put their heads together and Hogg appears to have put more force in. It’s not really a headbutt - more of a head-push - but the ref gave Hogg a red and Arter a yellow.
Corner to Cardiff
The ball is cleared by Town but a few players go down in the box. Diakhaby is fouled on the break but the ref pulls it back to look at what went on in the box.
Great work by Kongolo
Kongolo knocks it past his man and whips in a low, early cross. It is tipped away from the oncoming Mounie on the edge of the area and falls to Diakhaby. The crowd scream shoot but he takes a touch and gives Cardiff the chance to clear.
Substitution for CArdiff
Zohore leaves the field and is replaced by former Town man Danny Ward.
Town in the ascendancy
The crowd are bouncing as Town look energised. Van La Parra is played in behind the right back and he gets to the ball first, cutting across his man. He goes down, as does the Cardiff player, and somehow the ref sees it as an offensive foul. Free kick to Cardiff on the edge of their area.
Free header
Mooy’s corner finds an unmarked Kongolo on the penalty spot but he fluffs his free header. It bobbles into the danger area and legs are swinging at it. Finally Cardiff clear but it’s not long before it is back out to Mooy on the wing. His cross is cleared but Town keep the ball. Big Town momentum at the moment after that Mounie header.
Mounie header!
Kongolo floats one from the left and Mounie has a run on his marker. He towers over the defender and hammers a header at goal. It’s stopped by the diving Etheridge though and out for a corner.
Chance for Town
The ball is launched over the top and Van AL Parra looks like he is free and clear. His touch is not the best but the only player that gets in the way is Mounie - who was offside - and the ref blows his whistle.
Ball burst
The game is stopped temporarily as the ball is replaced.
Roy Keane is in the crowd
The former Manchester United captain probably has some angry grumbling to do about the game he’s seeing.