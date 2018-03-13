Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mike Dean will officiate Huddersfield Town's crucial clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

The 49-year-old began refereeing in 1985 at the age of 17 and has gone on to become one of the Premier League's most experienced officials.

In his 33-year career, the Cheshire-based ref has taken charge of an FA Cup final, a League Cup final, an FA Trophy final and also a Championship play-off final - in which Watford beat Leeds United 3-0 to be promoted to the Premier League in 2006.

Dean has also taken charge of multiple European and international matches in his career, including European Championships qualifying fixtures.

Despite his long stint at the top of his field, Dean has only refereed two Huddersfield Town matches.

The Tranmere Rovers fan was at the helm of Town's 4-2 home defeat to Leeds in December 2012 as well as a goalless draw with Ipswich Town in February 2013.

Dean has taken charge of 16 Premier League matches featuring Crystal Palace, with the Eagles claiming just three wins in that time and the ref sending off one man - now-Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

The official has shown two Premier League red cards this season - to Chelsea's Tiemoune Bakayoko and Raheem Sterling - as well as 72 yellows.

This weekend, Dean will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes, with Lee Probert taking up fourth official duties.