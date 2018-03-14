The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Crystal Palace this weekend in another vital match in the Premier League run-in.

Town drew to Swansea City last time out despite the south Wales side being reduced to 10 men just 11 minutes into the clash after Jordan Ayew saw red for a high challenge on Jonathan Hogg.

The Terriers dominated the match but could not get the vital goal and had to settle with a point.

Crystal Palace on the other hand were narrowly beaten by Chelsea, keeping them in the bottom three for at least another week.

A victory for Town on Saturday Would take the Terriers seven points above the drop zone with seven matches left to play - should results go in their favour - while a loss could take Town to within two points of the drop.

