Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain Crystal Palace in the Premier League as the pair renew rivalries for the third time this season.

It has been a mixed bag against the Eagles, claiming a first away victory of the season in August with a 3-0 defeat of Frank De Boer’s hapless side.

But David Wagner’s side, on a second visit to Selhurst Park, would exit the Carabao Cup in the second round in a single-goal defeat.

Ahead of this Saturday's game, Tom Harle looks at five memorable meetings between the two sides.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Crystal Palace 1-1 Huddersfield - December 22, 2012 - Championship

The last meeting between the pair outside of the top-flight produced a Christmas cracker as Town fought back to prise a point from Play-Off chasing Palace.

This would prove a late-era Simon Grayson game, the former Leeds United boss departing in the following month.

But Keith Southern’s 75th-minute leveller earned a point after he hosts took a first-half lead through Wilfried Zaha.

Both sides ended with ten men - Damien Delaney dismissed early on and Anthony Gerrard also given his marching orders - with an Adam Clayton penalty miss meaning it could have been more for Town.

Huddersfield 1-2 Crystal Palace - August 26, 2000 - Division One

A freak first-half goal looked to have set Steve Bruce’s side on the path to victory in this second-tier clash, but Palace fought back to claim a first win of the season.

Chris Lucketti launched a hopeful ball forward from well over 35 yards out, the defender watching in amazement as keeper Stuart Taylor remained rooted to the wrong post and saw it sail in.

It was not to be for Town, who would be pegged back by Julian Gray’s headed equaliser and a 51st minute effort from Eagles skipper Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock.

The Terriers would taste relegation at the end of the season, Bruce losing his job in October and Lou Macari taking the reins but proving unable to save them.

Huddersfield 7-1 Crystal Palace - August 28, 1999 - Division One

The Town fire was still stoked with the embers of promotion to the Premiership at this stage, with Clyde Wijnhard and Marcus Stewart firing them to a memorable victory.

One of the more convincing triumphs on home soil since the record 10-1 defeat of Blackpool in 1930, Dutchman Wijnhard stuck home a scorpion kick to memorably seal his treble.

A brace from Stewart, including a calm finish for the seventh, saw him embark on a run to 15 goals by January only to be let go - prematurely, in the eyes of fans.

The striker’s £2.5m departure to East Anglia stoked resentment among supporters as Town let go of a promotion place in a nightmare end-of-season run.

Huddersfield 3-0 Crystal Palace - February, 24 1996 - Division One

The shock resignation of Neil Warnock threatened to rock Town ahead of this season, this victory one of the high points in a promising mid-term run that took them to 8th place.

Poor award form cost the Terriers a playoff place, but their form at the Galpharm in their second season since the move carrying them through.

Goals from club legend Andy Booth, a Ronnie Jepson penalty and Chris Makel’s strike saw them to victory against Palace.

It was rendered all the more impressive by the Eagles’ third-placed finish that year, under Steve Coppell and Dave Bassett.

Huddersfield 3-0 Crystal Palace - March, 24 1971 - First Division

The sides rubbed shoulders in the top-flight for two seasons in the early 1970’s, with Town losing three of the four league meetings.

This was their sole victory, an easy success on home soil at Leeds Road against a Palace side that went on to narrowly avoid the drop.

Trevor Cherry, Brian Mahoney and Jimmy Lawson were all on the scoresheet for Town.