It's another crucial Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend as Huddersfield Town entertain Crystal Palace.

Boss David Wagner will be hoping for another positive result after last weekend's draw with Swansea City saw his side extend the gap from the relegation zone to four points.

In contrast, the Eagles will be looking for their first victory in seven games as they currently sit in the bottom three.

Ahead of the clash the Examiner caught up with Robert Sutherland from the Eagles' Five Year Plan fanzine, to get his thoughts on the goings-on at Selhurst Park as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Crystal Palace's season so far? Quite a turnaround under Roy Hodgson isn't it?

Given the circumstances with injuries and our pathetic start to the season, the season is better than it could have been.

We were understandably concerned that relegation would be a certainty after seven games without a point or goal, but Roy Hodgson has helped to turn the club's fortunes around in a way that keeps us within touching distance of safety.

If you look at it from a holistic view however, most Palace fans would admit that with the talent in the team, a relegation fight is not what we expected when the season started.

What is different under him than it was with Frank de Boer charge?

Hodgson has a clear idea about what he wants to do with his team, and how he wants them to play. If you recall the opening game (how could you not, it was incredible for you!) we were somewhat listless in our tactics and basically gave you the freedom of Selhurst Park to score the goals you needed to secure the win.

Frank de Boer was someone too willing to experiment. He wanted to play a 3-4-3 formation with a squad that didn't suit it. He picked key players out of position, ostracised other members of the team and generally seemed intent on treating the club as a blueprint for his modernity - when it just didn't fit in with the position the club were in.

Hodgson has been a unifying force - he's clear with his approach, with his comments and with his relationship with players. It's a good thing.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

Wilfried Zaha returns to the side after another injury spell. There's a critique of how Huddersfield Town treated him on the opening day with a certain amount of rough-housing, but in fairness you have to use the tools available to you to get the result you want -- it's not always pretty.

The hope is that we see him really taking your defenders to task this time, in a way he wasn't given the opportunity to on the opening day.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

You've showed up with a great deal of positivity and a willingness to persist with players who helped get you promoted - and those you've supplemented the squad with have taken to the competition like ducks to water. You have a lot to be proud of.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Palace side, and why?

Aaron Mooy would be a great addition for most sides like ours. With Yohan Cabaye likely to depart this summer, Mooy is the kind of midfielder that would fit right in. He's impressed with his passing range, his tenacity and his fearlessness.

Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (11), Draws (17), CPFC Wins (11)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

Huddersfield and Palace haven't really had a great deal of beef over the years, but one memory that stands out was the season Huddersfield went down in Palace's place after Dougie Freedman scored a late winner for the club against Stockport County in the 2000/2001 season.

That relegation fight was another incredibly tense affair - something we got used to for a while. We're not entirely enamoured with this one.

Is it a bit of revenge this weekend for Palace?

It shouldn't be about revenge; Palace didn't turn up and deserved to lose. Revenge would suggest it was an unjust result. Palace need to collect points urgently though and with the return of Mamadou Sakho, Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we're hopeful of putting up a better fight this time than last.

Score predictions?

I hope for a 3-1 win. I expect a tight draw.

Where do you think Crystal Palace will finish this season? And Town?

I think we'll just scrape it out of the relegation zone. The same goes for you. But who knows!