Huddersfield Town entertain Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.
Roy Hodgson brings his side to West Yorkshire out-of-form Eagles side who are winless in their last seven games and lying in the bottom three.
In comparison, David Wagner's side have claimed seven points from a possible 12 with their only defeat coming away to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
The Terriers come into the game without Danny Williams who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking his ankle in training.
However, Elias Kachunga is available for the first time since damaging knee ligaments in December, while Philip Billing is also fit.
Meanwhile, Palace welcome back Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye while Wilfried Zaha is expected to start.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
Key Events
FT: Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2
The referee blows for full-time in what has been a disappointing afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium - Town were second best all game and deservedly lost.
It may be disheartening but stick with us for the full post-match analysis, starting with the press conference from both Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and Roy Hodgson.
Good Save!
90+2 Minutes: Good save from Lossl to deny a dipping Cabaye volley from 20 yards.
Added Time
The referee indicates there will be an additional four minutes of added time to be played at the end of this half.
Substitution
89 Minutes: Zaha is replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
WHAT.WAS.THAT
88 Minutes: A Chris Lowe corner is met in the area by Mounie who tries a dramatic overhead kick - well wide and not impressive in the slightest.
Another RVLP Effort
86 Minutes: Fair play, since his introduction the Dutchman has been positive - this time he drives at the Palace defence before drilling a fierce effort wide from 20 yards out.
Yellow Card
83 Minutes: Schindler brings down Zaha and is booked.
Shot (on target)
81 Minutes: Kachunga finds van La Parra on the edge of the area; the Dutchman’s effort brings a save from Wayne Hennesseey in the Palace goal - the first he has had to make all game.
Yellow Card
80 Minutes: Wan-Bissaka is booked for bringing down Chris Lowe needlessly.
Good Save...
79 Minutes: Lossl makes a good save low down to deny Yohan Cabaye who found room in the area as Town are once again second-best and off-the-pace.
Snow Storm...
It’s really coming down now...
Fan View...
Yellow Card
78 Minutes: Aaron Mooy is booked for a late challenge on Zaha - sign of frustration right there.
Inches Away!
74 Minutes: James McArthur’s effort goes inches wide after meeting a chipped Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.
Substitution
71 Minutes: Alex Pritchard is replaced by Elias Kachunga - great to have Kache back on the field.
Yellow Card
70 Minutes: Jonathan Hogg is booked for a challenge on Wilfried Zaha,
Fan Reaction...
Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2
68 Minutes: Luka Milivojevic steps up and makes no mistake - firing it into the roof of the next. 2-0.
Penalty!
67 Minutes: A horrendous tackle in the area from Zanka on Townsend and the referee has no choice but to point to the spot!
Chance!
63 Minutes: Town’s first effort of the entire game! Steve Mounie tries his luck from eight yards out after Hadergjonaj’s cross falls to him in the area.
Unbelievable to think it’s taken over an hour for a shot at goal in a home clash though.
Off the Line!
61 Minutes: Palace goalscorer Tomkins has an effort cleared off the line by Mounie after meeting a Milivojevic corner unmarked at the back post. Poor defending from Town who are really riding their luck here.
Substitution
60 Minutes: Tom Ince is replaced by Rajiv van La Parra - it’s just not worked for him on the left-hand side today.
Yellow Card
58 Minutes: Yohan Cabaye is booked for a foul on Ince.
Fan Reaction
Penalty Claims!
55 Minutes: Benteke is put through and reaches the area before going down under pressure from Mathias Zanka but the referee waves play on.
Snowy John Smith's...
Second Half Underway
46 Minutes: Alex Pritchard gets the second period underway with one change at the break - Chris Lowe replacing Scott Malone.
First Half Match Action
HT: Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1
Not a half to remember from a Town perspective as a James Tomkins’ strike gives Crystal Palace the lead at the break.
Added Time...
There will be an additional two minutes to be played at the end of this half.