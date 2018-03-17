Huddersfield Town entertain Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

Roy Hodgson brings his side to West Yorkshire out-of-form Eagles side who are winless in their last seven games and lying in the bottom three.

In comparison, David Wagner's side have claimed seven points from a possible 12 with their only defeat coming away to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

The Terriers come into the game without Danny Williams who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking his ankle in training.

However, Elias Kachunga is available for the first time since damaging knee ligaments in December, while Philip Billing is also fit.

Meanwhile, Palace welcome back Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye while Wilfried Zaha is expected to start.

