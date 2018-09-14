Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace tomorrow as the Premier League returns from the international break.

The Terriers take on the Eagles at the John Smith's Stadium looking for a first win of the season.

So far David Wagner's side have suffered defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City, the two most recent lifters of the Premier League trophy, but have earned a point against both Cardiff City and Everton.

The draw against the Toffees at Goodison Park last time out has lifted the mood around Town and pulled the Terriers out of the bottom three and the head coach will be hoping to ride that positive wave and secure a first three points on Saturday.

But who would you select in order to get that first win under the belt? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for tomorrow's clash.