Huddersfield Town take on Dynamo Dresden tomorrow in the Terriers' third pre-season outing.

The Terriers travelled to Germany today ahead of the Interwetten Cup in Essen on Saturday, with David Wagner taking his team out early in order to test themselves against the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

Town will have to improve on Saturday's showing if they are to beat Michael Hefele's former side however, as the Terriers suffered a shock 3-0 loss away at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash in Germany.

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Dynamo Dresden - Pre-season friendly.

When and where?

Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT (6.30pm local time), Wednesday, July 18 at the Stadion Am Sommerdamm.

Are there any tickets left?

If you are in Germany and you want to go, you can.

Tickets cost five euros or three euros for adults, while Under 12s can attend for free.

Stadion Am Sommerdamm can hold up to 10,000 people, so all who are looking to get a ticket should be able to.

Can I watch the highlights?

Yes, you can.

The club will be uploading the highlights to YouTube after the clash. You can visit their YouTube channel here .

You can also watch the match live online through HTTV.

Mel Booth is in Germany for the clash and will be running a live blog from the stadium during the match.

Weather forecast?

It's set to be a hot day in Russelsheim, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain, while a light breeze is forecast.

Any team news?

Town travelled to Germany today, but did not announce the squad they would take.

However, it is likely Town will take the players that have featured in the two previous pre-season matches against Bury and Accrington Stanley.

The only doubts are over Juninho Bacuna, Christopher Schindler and Sean Scannell, with all three picking up injuries over the last two matches.

Danny Williams is another who may not join up with his team mates, with the US international still recovering from injury.

Ramadan Sobhi is expected to travel, while Aaron Mooy could also join up with the Terriers in Russelsheim.

Danish pair Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen both have an extra week off due to their 2018 World Cup campaign.

Tell me about Dynamo Dresden

Dresden finished 14th in the 2. Bundesliga last season having been promoted the year before.

The club racked up 41 points last year - one more than Erzgebirge Aue, who went into the relegation play-off.

In pre-season, Dresden have won all three of their matches, claiming a 6-1 win over Wismut Gera, a 1-0 win over Chemnitzer and a 3-2 victory over Zwickau.

For more on Dresden, take a look at our profile on the German side .

Which kit will Town wear?

The Terriers will wear their blue and white home kit for the clash.

Any match odds?

Bet365 have Town as 6/5 favourites for the clash, while Dresden are at 17/10.

The draw is available at 5/2.