Huddersfield Town entertain Everton FC at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.
It's been a fortnight since the Terriers were last in action, with Tom Ince clinching a victory three points with a injury-time winner against Watford.
Unfortunately the player is set to miss today's game with a hamstring injury with Town also missing long-term absentees Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele as well.
Meanwhile, Everton will assess Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin , all of whom are injury doubts.
With just four games to go this season, the Terriers are currently 16th in the table and six points ahead of the relegation zone.
It means David Wagner's side can host their Merseyside rivals firmly in the knowledge destiny is in their own hands - but can they make it count?
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
FT: Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2
Goals from Everton’s Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gana Gueye condemn Huddersfield Town to a disappointing defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Added Time...
The fourth official indicates there will be a minimum of four added minutes to be played - time for a heroic comeback?
Great Block!
84 Minutes: Pritchard’s corner bounces around the area before Funes Mori does well to block Depoitre’s fierce shot.
Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2
78 Minutes: That’s surely it now as Idrissa Gana Gueye makes it 2-0 firing a fierce volley past Lossl from the edge of the area.
Double Substitution
75 Minutes: Funes Mori replaces Vlasic for Everton while Laurent Depoitre comes on for Rajiv van La Parra - the Terriers are now in a 3-5-2 formation with Malone and Hadergjonaj as wing-backs and Depoitre upfront with Mounie.
Substitution
72 Minutes: Everton’s Cenk Tosun is replaced by Oumar Niasse.
Great Play...
68 Minutes: Malone collects a long ball forward and fizzes it across the face of goal but Everton’s keeper collects.
Frustration!
65 Minutes: Van La Parra cuts the ball back to Pritchard but the attacking midfielder can’t make a clean connection as it gets stuck under his feet...groans of exasperation here!
Double Substitution
63 Minutes: Scott Malone replaces Jonathan Hogg while Wayne Rooney comes off for Everton, Tom Davies his replacement.
Town’s change means Mooy moves back into the middle with Billing, Pritchard back at no.10, Van La Parra wide right and Malone left.
C'mon Town!
61 Minutes: Pritchard tries to find Mounie but Jagielka clears before Billing lets rip with a half-volley which deflects wide for a corner - it subsequently cleared but it raises the noise levels.
Substitution
60 Minutes: Philip Billing is on for Collin Quaner - it means Aaron Mooy moves into the No.10 role with Alex Pritchard wide right.
Another Save!
57 Minutes: Lossl pulls out another great one - once again to deny Coleman from close range after the full-back latched onto a through ball by Vlasic.
Let Off!
53 Minutes: Baines whips a free-kick into the area, Seamus Coleman evades the offside trap, but Lossl saves his tame effort - the Irishman should have done better there!
Yellow Card...
50 Minutes: Jonathan Hogg is booked for a foul on Theo Walcott.
Great Stop!
46 Minutes: Good stop from Lossl - he got down well to stop Vlasic’s effort from the edge of the area after a swift Walcott counter-attack.
Second Half...
Alex Pritchard gets the second period underway - more of the same this half please but with a few goals and no lapses in concentration...
First Half Stats
HT: Huddersfield Town 0 Everton FC 1
The visitors lead at the break after Cenk Tosun’s low driven effort - a suckerpunch after a fine first half showing with plenty of intensity and positivity from the Terriers.
Added Time...
An addition one minute to be played at the end of this half - and the atmosphere has gone very muted around the John Smith’s Stadium...
Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 1
39 Minutes: A loose pass from Van La Parra sees Walcott go on the counter before finding Cenk Tosun to drill the ball past Jonas Lossl into the bottom corner.
Chance!
31 Minutes: Pritchard cuts the ball back to Van La Parra on the edge of the area but the winger fires an effort just over the bar.
Blatant Dive!
30 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra goes down under no pressure whatsoever from Vlasic, looking for something from the referee.
Thankfully referee Lee Probert is wise to it - but why does the Dutchman constantly look to cheat?!!
Great Ball...
22 Minutes: Pritchard tries to find Mounie with a clipped ball over the top but Everton stopper Jordan Pickford is equal to it.
High & Wide...
20 Minutes: An Alex Pritchard corner is cut back to Terence Kongolo at the edge of the area, but the left-back’s shot flies well over the bar!
Pre-Match Atmosphere...
Quick Back-To-Front...
17 Minutes: Everton charge forward with Theo Walcott before his ball is cut out by Hogg, he finds Hadergjonaj whose long ball upfield finds an isolated Steve Mounie - the forward does well to get a shot off though.
It may not have amounted to anything but it’s encouraging to see David Wagner’s men move it quickly from back-to-front there.
Leading By Example...
To be fair, the whole team are up for it but Hoggy is certainly leading by example...
Town Pressure...
10 Minutes: Quaner and Mooy combine down the right before the eventual cross is cut out - arguably the delivery into the middle could have been quicker but this is great pressure and intensity in the opening exchanges.