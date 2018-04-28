Huddersfield Town entertain Everton FC at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

It's been a fortnight since the Terriers were last in action, with Tom Ince clinching a victory three points with a injury-time winner against Watford.

Unfortunately the player is set to miss today's game with a hamstring injury with Town also missing long-term absentees Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele as well.

Meanwhile, Everton will assess Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin , all of whom are injury doubts.

With just four games to go this season, the Terriers are currently 16th in the table and six points ahead of the relegation zone.

It means David Wagner's side can host their Merseyside rivals firmly in the knowledge destiny is in their own hands - but can they make it count?

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.