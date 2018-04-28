The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town entertain Everton at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon looking to take a step further towards Premier League safety.

With just four games to go this season, the Terriers are currently 16th in the table and six points ahead of the relegation zone.

It means David Wagner's side can host their Merseyside rivals (kick-off 3pm) firmly in the knowledge destiny is in their own hands.

In comparison, the Toffees currently sit eighth in the table on 45 points with pretty much nothing but pride to play for in the remaining few games.

Have a look below at everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's West Yorkshire clash.

Who's Playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Everton FC - Premier League

When and Where?

Saturday, April 28 (kick-off 3pm) at the John Smith's Stadium

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, before Match of the Day airs at the earlier time of 22:20 on BBC One .

Extended highlights will be on Sky Sports Premier League’s Match Choice from 10:30, with the game being broadcast live in 113 countries across the globe.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are predicting a mainly cloudy day with rain/showers with a maximum temperatures of 9°C.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner is hoping to create the 'perfect scenario' with a victory over Everton hopefully moving his side closer to Premier League safety.

“We need more points to gain our perfect scenario, to stay up, and we have a great opportunity ahead of us in our own stadium,” said the Huddersfield Town boss.

“The focus is this match at home, but I haven’t ruled out taking points off the last few games.

“All I hear is that the town and every supporter can’t wait for this game against Everton - bring it on!”

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce appeared once again to be on the defensive about his perceived defensive approach to the game.

"It seems to be a running trend. I can cope with that; I do my job to the best of my ability and I've always tried to be honest with everyone in how I do it and why I do it,” Sam Allardyce said.

"We've not only achieved the goal [of staying up], we've played some extremely entertaining games."

Any team news?

Boss David Wagner has will be without long-term absentees Elias Kachunga , Danny Williams (both ankle) and Michael Hefele (knee) while Tom Ince is also forced to sit out the encounter with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Everton will assess Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, all of whom are injury doubts.

The game could also be soon for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is back in light training following a knee injury.

Tell me about Everton

The corresponding fixture earlier in the season was the first game of Sam Allardyce's reign at Goodison Park.

The Toffees got off to a woeful start to the campaign under Ronald Koeman, compounded by the fact the Dutchman had spent a club record £142m on new talent in the summer.

However, since Big Sam's appointment, Everton have gone on to pick up 30 points from 21 games – the sixth highest points tally in the top-flight during that period.

The Toffees also come into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday night and are without a defeat in their last three games.

Huddersfield Town vs Everton: All-Time League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC (21 Wins), Draws (13), Everton (23 Wins)

Before this season's Premier League tussles, the League Cup has thrown up the most recent meetings between the two sides, in which Everton have held sway.

The Toffees won a second-round Carling Cup clash 5-1 in 2010 and triumphed 3-2 across two Worthington Cup legs in 1998.

The sides met four times in Town’s two-year top-flight stay in the early 70’s, with three ending in stalemates.

They also shared an entertaining 2-2 draw at Goodison on Boxing Day 1971, with Frank Worthington and Jimmy Lawson on target for the Terriers.

Any match odds?

Huddersfield Town are slight favourites for the win at 6/4 with bet365 with Everton priced at 23/10 and the draw coming in at 21/10.