Huddersfield Town take on Everton in a crucial Premier League clash this weekend.

The Terriers host the Toffees at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (3pm KO), knowing that a win would take them out of reach of Stoke City should the Potters lose to Liverpool in the early kick off.

And should Southampton lose to AFC Bournemouth in another 3pm kick off, Town would move to within four points of guaranteed survival with victory over Everton.

Sam Allardyce's side did beat Town earlier in the season however, thanks to second-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson, but with the Toffees safe, thoughts may be on their upcoming summer holidays rather than a hard-fought battle with Town.

Who would you pick to make sure Town take the points in West Yorkshire this weekend?

