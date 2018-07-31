Huddersfield Town secured a 2-1 win against FC Bologna today at Sportverein Brixen in Brixen Im Thale.
The Terriers facd the Serie A side in their penultimate pre-season clash ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, with just RB Leipzig left for David Wagner 's side after today's clash.
This afternoon's match was Town's first of their Austria tour and took place at their training camp, where they have been putting in work since flying out on Saturday.
The Terriers also trained at the same location last season and are even staying in the same hotel as they did last year as they aim to clinch another season in the top flight of English football.
Key Events
Second half player ratings
Juninho Bacuna and Steve Mounié both won praise in the second half.
Here’s how Rory Benson scored the Terriers in the first half against FC Bologna
Final score: Town 2 Bologna 1
Town win with Mounie’s last-gasp header. Excellent outcome.
91' Mounie goal
Lowe free kick headed home by Mounie. Great goal.
Stoppage time
Foul on van La Parra and fre-kick to Town. Good chance
88' Kachunga treatment
Elias Kachunga is injured near the touchline. Lewis O’Brien sent on
85' Town free kick
After excellent work by Sabiri, he is bundled over right on the left edge of the box for a free-kick. After Lowe dummies, Bacuna curls an effort into the nearside side netting
81' Schindler off
Christopher Schindler goes off for Town to be replaced by youngster Rarmani Edmonds-Green
80' Just 10 minute left
Just 10 minutes to go and it’s still 1-1 between Town and Bologna in an entertaining match in Austria
76' Sprinklers are on!
Sprinklers have come on - and so have a handful of Bologna substitutes.
74' Two more Town efforts on goal
Excellent work by Tommy Smith down the right, with his cross just too high for Mounie. Then Lowe gets the ball on the left and puts in an excellent cross which Mounie heads over
71' Town chance
Good interplay between van La Parra and Bacuna led to a chance for the former, but he fired straight at the keeper from a tight angle. Good attack though.
How Town switched the side
Town are pegged back to level
55’ Bologna equalise 1-1
How Town are lining up second half
First half ratings
Ramadan Sobhi and Philip Billing are among the top rated players after 45 minutes against Bologna.
Philip Billing
Shimmied past the Bologna midfielder with ease and passed the ball really well. - 8
Ramadan Sobhi
Yet to star this pre-season, but proved himself in Brixen. Read the game well - 8
Check out the full first half ratings from football writer Rory Benson
Second-half kick-off
Under way in the second half with Town leading 1-0 and changes made
HALF-TIME
Town lead 1-0 going into the break.
44' - Bologna attack
Bologna pick up possession from a sloppy Hamer pass, the ball falls out to a Bologna forward but he skies it over the bar.
38' - Town attack
Town are continuing to put pressure on Bologna, and a Phil Billing throw in is cleared by the Bologna defence.
31' - Town freekick
Diakhaby plays his freekick down the line into the path of Pritchard but his cross goes out behind for a goalkick.
25' - Break in play
The players have stopped for a quick drinks break.
22' - Chance for Town
A bullet long throw by Billing is met by Chris Schindler but a looping header goes over.
Fan reaction on social media
No surprises to see Diakhaby getting praise.
20' - Town corner
Mooy’s corner has been cleared by Bologna
14' - Corner to Town
Diakhaby showing his pace down the wide areas and wins a corner this time.
12' - Strong start by Town
It’s been a strong start by Town so far, they are pressing well as a team and Hadergjonaj and Diakhaby have both been standout players so far.
GOAL! 1-0 to Huddersfield Town
Hadergjonaj was fouled in the box and Aaron Mooy stepped up and the keeper couldn’t stop it from going in.
Great start by Town!
8' PENALTY
Penalty to Huddersfield Town!