Huddersfield Town secured a 2-1 win against FC Bologna today at Sportverein Brixen in Brixen Im Thale.

The Terriers facd the Serie A side in their penultimate pre-season clash ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, with just RB Leipzig left for David Wagner 's side after today's clash.

This afternoon's match was Town's first of their Austria tour and took place at their training camp, where they have been putting in work since flying out on Saturday.

The Terriers also trained at the same location last season and are even staying in the same hotel as they did last year as they aim to clinch another season in the top flight of English football.

