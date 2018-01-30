Huddersfield Town will be aiming to get back to Premier League winning ways against Liverpool in front of a packed-out John Smith's Stadium this evening.
David Wagner's men have gone six league games without a win and are currently just two points off the bottom three.
However, with the Reds coming into the encounter having lost both league and FA Cup encounters in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp is facing the prospect of losing consecutive league fixtures as Liverpool manager for the first time tonight.
With both sides needing a crucial win, old friendships will be put on hold and new rivalries made in West Yorkshire in front of the BT Sport cameras.
Coming into the encounter, the Terriers have a near to full-fit squad to choose from with only Danny Williams a doubt (dead leg) and Elias Kachunga a long-term casualty.
Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is expected to start for Liverpool, having played half an hour in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by West Bromwich Albion but Ragnar Klavan and Adam Lallana are still out.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
FT: Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool FC 3
The referee blows the whistle for the end of the games - despite a positive start, first-half goals from Emre Can and Roberto Firminho and a second-half Mo Salah penalty meant Town are now seven league games without victory.
Attendance...
The official attendance tonight has been announced as 24,121.
Added Time...
Three additional minutes to be played at the end of this half.
And Another...
89 Minutes: Van La Parra plays the ball across goal to Ince but the former Liverpool man cannot get the ball out of his feet and Joe Gomez clears the danger.
Chance!
87 Minutes: A long Philip Billing throw-in falls to Ince - he swivels in the box before his effort drags narrowly wide.
Substitutions
82 Minutes: Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson are replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Last Ditch...
80 Minutes: Substitute Collin Quaner, who has been playing upfront, breaks into the box and pulls the ball back to Depoitre - Dejan Lovren is there to clear the danger though.
Substitutions
78 Minutes: The game is lost with that third goal; Aaron Mooy and Chris Lowe are replaced by Rajiv van La Parra and Tom Ince.
Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool FC 3
78 Minutes: Salah sends Lossl the wrong way to make it three - the Dane saved a spot-kick from the same player in the corresponding fixture earlier this season but not this time...
Penalty!!
77 Minutes: Emre Can takes a tumble in the area with Philip Billing all over the back of him - penalty to Liverpool!
Big chance for Liverpool
73 minutes: Liverpool counter, Salah rounds Lossl but hits the side netting. Big Chance!
Town attack
73 minutes: Schindler meets a long free-kick into the area; he tries to square the ball to Depoitre but it deflects into the hands of the ‘keeper.
Penalty shout!
72 minutes: Penalty appeals as Quaner goes down in the area under a challenge from Robertson but the referee waves it away.
Liverpool close
68 minutes: Mane sends a header just wide of Lossl’s goal.
SUB
63 minutes: Collin Quaner comes on to replace Steve Mounie.
Save
58 minutes: Lossl does well to tip a James Milner shot over the bar for a corner. Salah takes it and it’s headed clear by Mounie.
HT: Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool FC 2
Full of hope and enthusiasm at the start of the game, it has slowly evaporated as Liverpool have claimed goals at crucial periods of the opening 45 minutes.
A deflected Can effort and a second from FIrminho on the stroke of half-time has done the damage - back to the drawing board in the second-half?
Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool FC 2
45 Minutes: Just as that announcement is made Firmino doubles the lead for the visitors - far too much space once again down their left and he squeezes the ball past Lossl at the near post.
Perhaps time to change things around in the second period after all...
Added Time...
The fourth official indicates one added minute at the end of this half...
Offside!
41 Minutes: Mounie pokes the ball into the back of the net but the flag is up for offside - Aaron Mooy the culprit...
Close!
40 Minutes: The full-back’s free-kick bends inches wide - that was close!
Ouch!
39 Minutes: Sadio Mane fould Jonathan Hogg just outside the area...Chris Lowe is over it...
Great Covering...
37 Minutes: Terence Kongolo has impressed so far and once again does well to clear Robertson’s cut back with Hadergjonaj beaten.
Fan View...
Keep calm, there’s still plenty of time to go in this one....
It's a Funny 'Ol Game...
Despite having two men upfront, it’s just not sticking up there for either Steve Mounie or Laurent Depoitre when normally with just one of them it does.
Both forwards are too far apart for me as well - Mounie needs to be closer to Depoitre.
Roving Reds...
31 Minutes: Mo Salah is causing some issues at the moment - his corner is headed clear by Schindler before Depoitre makes sure of it.
Liverpool are easing into this game now after the opening goal.
Fan View...
Here’s hoping Lisa because before that Town were in this game - and Liverpool are always likely to present a chance or two...
Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool FC 1
26 Minutes: Emre Can’s low driven half-volley from 25 yards deflects off Philip Billing and past Jonas Lossl.
A tad unfortunate for Town but they were slow to get across to the initial cross from Liverpool’s left-hand side and were duly punished.