Huddersfield Town will be aiming to get back to Premier League winning ways against Liverpool in front of a packed-out John Smith's Stadium this evening.

David Wagner's men have gone six league games without a win and are currently just two points off the bottom three.

However, with the Reds coming into the encounter having lost both league and FA Cup encounters in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp is facing the prospect of losing consecutive league fixtures as Liverpool manager for the first time tonight.

With both sides needing a crucial win, old friendships will be put on hold and new rivalries made in West Yorkshire in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Coming into the encounter, the Terriers have a near to full-fit squad to choose from with only Danny Williams a doubt (dead leg) and Elias Kachunga a long-term casualty.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is expected to start for Liverpool, having played half an hour in Saturday's FA Cup defeat by West Bromwich Albion but Ragnar Klavan and Adam Lallana are still out.

