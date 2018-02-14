The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United for the third time this season when the Red Devils visit West Yorkshire this weekend.

The pair face off in an FA Cup fifth round clash, with the winner advancing to the quarter finals of the competition.

Town haven't made it to the final eight of England's most prestigious cup competition since 1972, whereas United have made it to the quarter finals (at least) in four of the last five seasons - winning the trophy in 2015/16.

Town navigated ties with Bolton Wanderers and two matches against Birmingham City to book their spot in the fifth round, while Jose Mourinho's men have beaten Derby County and Yeovil Town to get to this stage.

Coverage of the clash will be live on BT Sport 2 this weekend, with kick off at 5.30pm.

With a number of important Premier League matches coming up, who would you start on Saturday?

Would Christopher Schindler or Jonathan Hogg get the nod or would you rest them for the crucial match against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League next weekend?

