Huddersfield Town face Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend for the first time since March 1963, when the Red Devils saw off the Terriers 5-0.

Town host their Lancashire rivals at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, and will be full of confidence following the 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Jose Mourinho's men on the other hand come into the game off the back of a shock defeat against Newcastle United and will have revenge of their minds after Town beat them earlier in the season.

It's all set for a cracking cup tie, but first let's look back at five memorable meetings between the two sides.

October 21, 2017: Town 2-1 United

Town's first win over United since March 22nd 1952, was arguably their best and most unlikely win of modern times.

Australian play-maker Aaron Mooy opened the scoring after 28 minutes, when his left-footed shot found the back of the net from 10 yards.

Five minutes later a long punt from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl found striker Laurent Depoitre, who out-muscled United defender Victor Lindelof before rounding United stopper David De Gea and slotting into a empty net to double Town's lead.

England international Marcus Rashford pulled one back for the away side on 78 minutes, but the determined Terriers held on for a famous victory.

March 11, 1972: United 2-0 Town

The last meeting between the two clubs prior to the 2017/18 season was back in 1972, when George Best inspired United to a home win.

The Red Devils manager Frank O'Farrell had two of the 'United Trinity' of Denis Law, Bobby Charlton and Best to call upon, with the latter opening the scoring at Old Trafford.

Law missed the game against his former club, but saw his side double their lead through winger Ian Storey-Moore.

The 1971/72 Division One season would end in disappointment for Town, who finished bottom with only six wins all season.

November 28, 1970: United 1-1 Town

Ian Greaves' Town side earned a valuable point away to United in their Division One fixture in 1970.

Forward George Best opened the scoring for United after 27 minutes, before winger Bobby Hoy levelled the match 12 minutes later for the Terriers.

Town would finish the season in 15th place - seven places behind Sir Matt Busby's team.

March 4, 1963 United 5-0 Town

Denis Law scored a hat trick against his former club to knock them out of the FA Cup at the third round stage in 1963.

The other goalscorer on the day for Matt Busby's side were Albert Quixall and Johnny Giles.

The defeat was somewhat expected with Town plying their trade in Division Two, whilst United were in Division One.

March 22, 1952, Town 3-2 United

Town recorded a 3-2 victory over eventual Division One champions in late March down at the Old Leeds Road ground.

A brace from Jimmy Glazzard and a Vic Metcalfe effort where enough to see off United.

Stan Pearson and Frank Clempson scored the goals for United, but it would be the highlight of a disappointing season for the Terriers who finished second to bottom.