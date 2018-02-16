The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will host Premier League giants Manchester United in a mouth-watering FA Cup Fifth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Jose Mourinho's side will be hoping to avoid a shock similar to the last time the two sides met in West Yorkshire back in October, when the Terriers recorded a memorable 2-1 victory.

And the Red Devils come into the game having suffered a disappointing defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, all but ending their Premier League title aspirations.

In comparison, with Town sitting just one place above the relegation zone, head coach David Wagner may be tempted to rotate his side with one eye on a crucial league clash at West Bromwich Albion the following weekend.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and can also be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

Pre-match coverage starts at 5pm with the action getting underway at 5.30pm.