Huddersfield Town welcome Manchester United to the John Smith's Stadium this evening with the chance to recreate one of the finest moments in the club's history.

Five months on from the historic defeat of Jose Mourinho's Reds, Town have a one-off pot shot at shocking them in the FA Cup - a competition United have won 12 times.

The Terriers' cup run has been pretty undistinguished, beating SkyBet Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City en route to the fifth round.

But when Saturday teatime comes around, David Wagner won't have much rallying to do to get his side up for the televised clash.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup.

When and where?

Saturday, February 17th (kick-off 5.30pm) at John Smith’s Stadium.

When and where can I watch?

The game is live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, with coverage of the late kick-off underway at 5pm.

If you can’t watch it live, highlights will be shown on BBC One’s FA Cup Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are forecasting a settled day, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon until kick-off.

They are expecting actual temperatures of 7 degrees, that feel more like 3 or 4.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner says Town clearly prioritise Premier League survival but wants to reward fans with a potential quarter-final.

He said: "The priority since day one is the Premier League.

"This doesn't automatically mean we don't like to be successful in the other competition as well.

"We are happy and excited to be involved in this game. For our fans, this is our present to them."

Jose Mourinho described rumours of a fall-out with Paul Pogba as 'lies.'

He said: "I think you are nice with words when you say speculation, you should say lies.

"It's a big lie that our relationship is not good. It's a big lie that we don't communicate.

"So be objective and say what we all know - in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period."

Any team news?

David Wagner has confirmed Aaron Mooy will be out for two weeks after picking up an infection in the knee injury he sustained against Bournemouth.

Laurent Depoitre is back in training after his ankle injury but Chris Lowe (knock), Sean Scannell (shoulder) and Michael Hefele (ill) are all out while Jon Gorenc Stankovic will not be considered after coming back from a lengthy lay-off.

Manchester United continue to carry a number of injuries, but Jose Mourinho has declared Eric Bailly fit after an ankle injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not played since Boxing Day and will not be in line for a recall while Ander Herrera and Marcus Rasford are nursing muscle injuries and missed the Reds’ defeat at Newcastle United.

Tell me about Manchester United

Manchester United have had a difficult few weeks – press reports called into question Paul Pogba’s happiness at the club with rumours abounding he’s fallen out with Jose Mourinho.

What’s certain is United haven’t found the right blend of the midfield and the 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur once again saw Mourinho’s gameplan come unstuck in big games.

The FA Cup offers them a good opportunity for silverware so expect Mourinho not to make too many changes.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United: All-Time Head-To-Head Record HTAFC Wins (11); Draws (15); MUFC Wins (21)

This is the third time these two sides have met this season, with one win apiece in the Premier League.

Town ended United's unbeaten start to the season abruptly in October with goals from Laurent Depoitre and Mooy.

But Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku ensured the Terriers would taste defeat on their first visit to Old Trafford since 1972.

On that day, United won 2-0 with goals from Ian Storey-Moore and George Best.

Any match odds?

United, predictably, are dramatic favourites for the win with SkyBet putting them at 4/9.

Wagner's side are priced 6/1 to book a quarter-final spot with the replay at 10/3.