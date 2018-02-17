Huddersfield Town host Manchester United in this evening's late FA Cup Fifth Round clash in front of the BT Sports cameras.

With Premier League aspirations put aside, David Wagner's men will be hoping to recreate the memorable 2-1 home win against the footballing giants back in October.

But with the Red Devils a whopping 16 points behind Manchester rivals City in the table, Jose Mourinho will be looking for more than just revenge.

Alongside the Champions League, the competition is United's only legitimate source of silverware this term but they will have to do without star midfielder Paul Pogba who is ill.

For Town, Alex Pritchard is cup-tied while Aaron Mooy (knee), Michael Hefele (ill), Chris Lowe (hamstring) and Sean Scannell (shoulder) are all out.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.