Huddersfield Town host Manchester United in this evening's late FA Cup Fifth Round clash in front of the BT Sports cameras.
With Premier League aspirations put aside, David Wagner's men will be hoping to recreate the memorable 2-1 home win against the footballing giants back in October.
But with the Red Devils a whopping 16 points behind Manchester rivals City in the table, Jose Mourinho will be looking for more than just revenge.
Alongside the Champions League, the competition is United's only legitimate source of silverware this term but they will have to do without star midfielder Paul Pogba who is ill.
For Town, Alex Pritchard is cup-tied while Aaron Mooy (knee), Michael Hefele (ill), Chris Lowe (hamstring) and Sean Scannell (shoulder) are all out.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
Key Events
Disallowed Goal!
45 Minutes: Juan Mata has the ball in the net after a smart Manchester United counter-attack - Ashley Young plays him into the area, Mata rounds Jonas Lossl and places the ball into the back of the net.
But referee Kevin Friend consults VAR and disallows the goal - it’s still only 1-0 to Manchester United!
Break-In-Play
39 Minutes: Steve Mounie is down receiving treatment but should be ok to continue.
Still 1-0 but Billing is impressing in the middle with Hadergjonaj also causing no end of problems for Luke Shaw, who is getting no support from Alexis Sanchez.
Great Save!
33 Minutes: Billing tries a curling effort from 30 yards out which is dealt with by Romero - after the hectic opening 15 minutes the game has slowed in tempo a little but Town are still impressing.
Speculative Effort...
28 Minutes: Danny Williams tries his luck from range but the 30 yard effort was never going to test Romero....suppose with the rain it was worth an effort.
Another Chance!
23 Minutes: Hadergjonaj is tormenting Luke Shaw at the moment - he whips a dangerous ball into the area but Ince can’t get a good enough contact on it.
Town Push On...
22 Minutes: Danny Williams drives into the area and clips a cross towards the penalty spot; the ball is met by the head of Rajiv van La Parra but it’s a comfortable save for Romero.
Still 1-0 to Manchester United but Huddersfield Town have been dominate so far...
Pre-Match Atmosphere...
Great Defending...
18 Minutes: Manchester United finally come forward - Schindler has to block an initial effort from Chris Smalling from a corner before beating him in the area again when the ball comes back in.
All Town...
I don’t even think Alexis Sanchez has touched the ball for Manchester United yet...
Great Effort....
14 Minutes: Town are really taking the game to their visitors - Florent Hadergjonaj cuts in from the right and drills a low effort straight into the hands of Romero from 20 yards out.
Close!
10 Minutes: Another van La Parra corner bounces before falling to Billing who’s stinging half-volley fires off Victor Lindelöf.
More Pressure...
9 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra finds Steve Mounie from the corner but Nemanja Matic clears....Philip Billing has started brightly and is orchestrating things in the middle of the park at the moment.
Town Respond...
8 Minutes: Tom Ince is played into the area after good work from Philip Billing but his effort is just wide after going through one-on-one.
Terence Kongolo has now just won a corner as well - the early goal certainly hasn’t rattled down.
Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester United 1
3 Minutes: Well that was too easy - Lukaku slips through the defence, turns Christopher Schindler and places the ball past Jonas Lossl. Rain pelting it down now.
Bright Start...
2 Minutes: Steve Mounie and Collin Quaner have started brightly and it’s the latter who has the first shot of the game - driving into the box before seeing his low effort go just wide.
Kick-Off!
Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku gets the game underway here at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Typical...
What was a beautiful sunny afternoon has turned into a wet early evening as the players get ready to take to the field.
Manchester United fans have filled the entire South Stand and are in good voice - let’s hope it’s shortlived!
No Pressure...
Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off here and the John Smith’s Stadium is far from full - but those inside the ground are looking forward to a game which David Wagner said there was ‘no pressure’ whatsoever.
Let’s do this....
Fan Reaction...
More Warm-Up Action...
View from the Stands...
Full Transcript...
Have a read of EVERY word Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner had to say about today’s game.
Ben Thornley Chat...
Ahead of today’s game, we caught up with the former Manchester United and Huddersfield Town man to preview the game.
Teams Are Out...
Just over 30 minutes to go until kick-off.....and both sides are out on the pitch for their pre-match warm-up.
Jose Mourinho Speaks...
There seemed to be a lot going on around the Manchester United dressing room ahead of this game, but the Portuguese boss warns his side are ready for Huddersfield Town.
Up for the Cup...
Boss David Wagner wanted everyone to be up for this game and his team selection indicates he is a man of his words.
First-Team coach Andrew Hughes has also just been speaking on the touchline and has reinforced the German’s sentiments....
We’re looking to get at them; it’s the Fifth Round of the FA Cup and we want to progress.
Fan Reaction...
Huddersfield Town Team
FINALLY, the wait is over and David Wagner has picked a very strong side for tonight’s game - he’s up for this one!
Fan Reaction...
Is that Manchester United side good enough to beat Town? A lot of home fans are quietly confident...
Laurent Depoitre...
While we wait for Huddersfield Town’s line-up, one thing we can tell you is Laurent Depoitre is fit enough to be considered this evening...