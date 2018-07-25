Huddersfield Town take on Olympique Lyonnais tonight at the John Smith's Stadium in a pre-season friendly.
Tonight's clash is the Terriers' first warm-up game at home so far this summer, having played Accrington Stanley and Bury away before heading to Germany for a week-long training camp.
The clash against the French outfit will likely prove on of Town's biggest test of the pre-season, with Lyon having automatically qualified for the upcoming Champions League group stages.
The match will give David Wagner another opportunity to get his players up to match fitness, and will allow many Town fans to see some of their new signings in action for the first time.
Stick with us here for all the updates from the John Smith's Stadium as Town look to continue building momentum and fitness ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Corner
29: Corner to the visitors.
Foul
28: The Town pressure comes to an end.
Over
26: Depay smashes one over the bar again.
Free kick
25: Lyon free kick from 25 yards out.
SAVE
24: A great ball by Lowe picks Mounie out in the box, but the Benin international can’t convert.
Good stop by Gorgelin.
Tackle
23: Great tackle by Sabiri to deny Traore a clear sight at goal.
OVER
21: Kachunga goes close for Town, but his shot from outside the area flies narrowly over the bar.
Good tackle
17: It’s not been the most convincing of starts by Stankovic, but he’s made a good tackle to stop a Lyon attack here.
Sloppy
15: Some good passing by Lyon breaks down with a poor touch and Town have the throw on the right.
Nearly
13: Hadergjonaj whips one in, but the keeper gets to the ball marginally before Kachunga.
SAVE
11: An easier one for Hamer this time down to his left, but Depay broke free again there for Lyon.
CLOSE
9: Diakhaby breaks free for Town, but his cross into the box is snuffed out by the Lyon defence.
The French side’s quick counter rolls out of play for a Town goal kick.
WIDE
6: Town get torn apart again by Lyon after some sloppy play on the ball and Traore lays it off for Depay, who dinks it wide. Should have scored.
OVER
5: Depay hits a free kick well over the bar.
SAVE
3: Top save from Hamer to deny Depay! Lyon countered and Stankovic sold himself, but the keeper stayed big to deny the ex-Manchester United man.
Nearly
2: Ramadan nearly skips through, but his touch is too long and it’s out of play for a goal kick.
Town possession
2: Bit of Town possession to kick us off today.
KICK OFF
Town get us under way.
Out come the subs
Just the 22 starters to come now...
Bang
A few good ones...
In they come
The teams head down the tunnel as they get ready for today’s clash.
Kick off is due in 10 minutes!
Warm ups
Both teams are on the pitch warming up ahead of tonight’s clash.
Town have moved on from close passing drills to their usual attacking build up drill.
Abdelhamid Sabiri has also just rifled one into the top bin from distance... a sign of things to come?
Lyon team news
Strong side fielded by Lyon today.
Pre-match chat
TOWN TEAM ANNOUNCED
Hamer; Lowe, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj; Hogg, Sabiri; Ramadan, Kachunga, Diakhaby; Mounie.
Tommy Smith on fitness
Here’s what Tommy Smith had to say in his column in today’s programme.
Dr John Iga told me that the test results across the whole team have been very positive, which is a testament to the work the lads have put in over the summer.
You could tell the amount of work that had been done as soon as we got on the grass with a ball, so exciting times ahead.
Sabiri on No8 role
Here’s what the Town midfielder had to say in the programme today about playing in the No8 role, rather than his usual No10.
I prefer to be a 10, but I have to learn how to play everyone centrally.
It may look the same, but the positions are quite different; as a 6 or 8 you have to run more, whilst you look for the spaces as a 10.
Being a 6 is difficult, but it’s a very important position to how we play. The head coach wanted to see me there, so I’ll always try my best! It’s good for the team if the players can play in different positions. You never know if you’ll be needed there in the season.
Lyon arrive
The French side have arrived just after the hosts.
Town arrive
The Terriers have arrived at the stadium!
Beautiful
What a lovely day we have for a game of football.