Huddersfield Town take on Olympique Lyonnais tonight at the John Smith's Stadium in a pre-season friendly.

Tonight's clash is the Terriers' first warm-up game at home so far this summer, having played Accrington Stanley and Bury away before heading to Germany for a week-long training camp.

The clash against the French outfit will likely prove on of Town's biggest test of the pre-season, with Lyon having automatically qualified for the upcoming Champions League group stages.

The match will give David Wagner another opportunity to get his players up to match fitness, and will allow many Town fans to see some of their new signings in action for the first time.

Stick with us here for all the updates from the John Smith's Stadium as Town look to continue building momentum and fitness ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.