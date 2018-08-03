Huddersfield Town face RB Leipzig today in their final pre-season clash ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Town take on the Bundesliga side in Schwaz, Austria this afternoon before returning to West Yorkshire to finish off preparations before kicking off in the top flight next weekend.
David Wagner 's men host Chelsea first up next Saturday, with the Terriers hoping to catch Maurizio Sarri's side cold at the start of the new campaign.
And Town can test their levels against RB Leipzig today, who have finished second and sixth in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons.
The Germans will likely field a weakened side today due to their Europa League commitments yesterday, but will still prove a strong test for Town.
Stick with us here for live updates from the match as well as all the build up and post-match reaction from Austria.
20' - Town attack
More promising stuff from Town, Smith bombs forward and he meets a cross from the left only for his effort to go over the bar.
17' - Break in play
Both teams have stopped for a quick drinks break here.
We will be with you once play resumes!
Fan reaction to Mounie goal
12' - Goal update
A cross from Jonathan Hogg on the left hand side is met in the air by Steve Mounie. What a rise!
Very, very promising stuff from Town.
GOAL! - Mounie
Who else? Steve Mounie header has put Town infront!
8' - CHANCE!
Billing was through on goal and on the stretch tried to dink it over the Leipzig keeper but it goes over.
Good chance for Town!
6' - Even start
Even start by both teams who’ve had an even share of possession
1' - KICK OFF!
We’re underway as Mounie gets us underway. Town attacking from left to right.
About to kick-off...
We’ll be udnerway in a second! Just a bit of a delay
Warm ups
The Town team are going throgh ttheir usual warm ups at the Silberstadt Arena.
It’s time for their attacking movement drill, with Mounie and van La Parra playing the furthest forward - something we’re likely to see on the pitch later.
This formation is very similar to the one used at Chelsea last season when Town clinched Premier League survival.
Leipzig team news
It’s a very strong line up from the Germans.
RB Leipzig
Town’s opposition are out warming up.
Worth noting that star striker Timo Werner is with Die Roten Bullen today.
Austria update
What do you reckon?
Town subs
A long list on the bench today for Town, including 2014 World Cup winner Erik Durm.
The subs are: Lossl, Schofield, Bacuna, Kachunga, Diakhaby, Ramadan, Depoitre, Pritchard, Stankovic, Sabiri, Hadergjonaj, Durm.
Town team news
Today’s starting XI: Hamer; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe; Hogg, Billing, Mooy; van La Parra, Mounie.
The teams arrive
Town supplement
Weather
After thunderstorms around Tirol last night, it’s once again absolutely baking in Schwaz.
Similarly to last year it’ll be a battle against the elements for Town’s players.
Here’s what happened in the searing heat last year when the Terriers took on German opposition at the Silberstadt Arena.
Silberstadt Arena
Take a little look around today’s venue, the Silberstadt Arena.
Kick off time
Just a reminder that today’s match kicks off at 5pm in Schwaz or 4pm UK time.
Lowe preview
Here’s what Chris Lowe had to say ahead of today’s clash with RB Leipzig.
Town kit
The Terriers will be in their red and black alternative kit this afternoon.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Silberstadt Arena!