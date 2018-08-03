Huddersfield Town face RB Leipzig today in their final pre-season clash ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Town take on the Bundesliga side in Schwaz, Austria this afternoon before returning to West Yorkshire to finish off preparations before kicking off in the top flight next weekend.

David Wagner 's men host Chelsea first up next Saturday, with the Terriers hoping to catch Maurizio Sarri's side cold at the start of the new campaign.

And Town can test their levels against RB Leipzig today, who have finished second and sixth in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons.

The Germans will likely field a weakened side today due to their Europa League commitments yesterday, but will still prove a strong test for Town.

