Huddersfield Town entertain Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be a mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

Carlos Carvalhal brings his side to West Yorkshire having collected 17 points from the nine games while the Portuguese boss has been in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

With both sides level on points but the Swans ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference, it promises to be a tight encounter this afternoon.

David Wagner's side welcome back Aaron Mooy to the first-team squad after recovering from a cut to the knee against AFC Bournemouth last month.

However, Michael Hefele is out for up to eight weeks after having surgery, while Terence Kongolo is likely to miss the next two games with a hip problem.

Meanwhile, Leon Britton has a slight back issue with Renato Sanches also out with a hamstring problem.

