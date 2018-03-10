Huddersfield Town entertain Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be a mouthwatering Premier League encounter.
Carlos Carvalhal brings his side to West Yorkshire having collected 17 points from the nine games while the Portuguese boss has been in charge at the Liberty Stadium.
With both sides level on points but the Swans ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference, it promises to be a tight encounter this afternoon.
David Wagner's side welcome back Aaron Mooy to the first-team squad after recovering from a cut to the knee against AFC Bournemouth last month.
However, Michael Hefele is out for up to eight weeks after having surgery, while Terence Kongolo is likely to miss the next two games with a hip problem.
Meanwhile, Leon Britton has a slight back issue with Renato Sanches also out with a hamstring problem.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
Key Events
Substitution
73 Minutes: Andre Ayew is replaced by Tammy Abraham - still 0-0 here at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Yellow Card
70 Minutes: Hadergjonaj receives a yellow card for a foul on Ki - the momentum of his challenge unfortunately took him into the South Korean.
Substitutions
67 Minutes: Collin Quaner has come on for Alex Pritchard while Aaron Mooy is replaced by Danny Williams. Tom Ince is now playing in the ‘Number 10’ role.
Great Effort!!
64 Minutes: Mooy cuts a corner back to Hadergjonaj on the edge of the box but the Swiss full-back’s effort is inches wide.
Yellow Card
63 Minutes: Andre Ayew is booked for a foul on Rajiv van La Parra on the edge of the area - there were appeals for a penalty but the referee made the right call.
Crossbar!
62 Minutes: Great save from Swansea keeper Fabianski, somehow tipping a fierce Mounie volley onto the top of the bar!
Side Netting!!
61 Minutes: Mounie rattles an effort into the side-netting after meeting Hadergjonaj’s cut back 12 yard out - surely Swansea can’t keep this defensive wall up!??
Great Covering!
60 Minutes: Swansea City’s Ki curls a free-kick into the area; it hits the legs of Mike van der Hoorn with Jonathan Hogg coming across well to clear.
Need More...
Despite all the possession, there is little penetration from Town with Steve Mounie often marshalled by five red shirts.
Surely it’s time for Laurent Depoitre to come and stretch that Swansea backline?
Fan View...
Sitter!
52 Minutes: Hadergjonaj’s teasing ball into the box flies past Mounie and under the foot of Scott Malone - the full-back should have at least made a connection with it - let off.
Screamer!!!
51 Minutes: Hogg receives the ball from 25 yards out and unleashes a screamer which goes inches wide.
Yellow Card
50 Minutes: Martin Olsson is booked for dissent as Swansea City already appear to be trying to timewaste.
Fan View...
Teams Are Out...
And there appears to be no changes to either side in this half - big 45 minutes coming up here at the John Smith’s Stadium.
First Half Stats
First Half Match Action
Sponsor
Thanks to Stoneacre for sponsoring today’s LIVE Blog at the John Smith’s Stadium...
HT: Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0
The referee blows for the interval - it’s been all Huddersfield Town so far, especially after the 11th minute dismissal of Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew for a terrible challenge of Jonathan Hogg. An interesting second-half awaits!
Added Time
Fourth Official indicates a minimum of three minutes to be added at the end of this half...
Chance!
41 Minutes: So close by Mounie!!! Aaron Mooy whips a great ball into the area which the striker meets; he tries to flick the ball into the back post but it’s just over.
Running Out of Ideas?
It’s all Town with Swansea camped in their own half but there is a slight lull at the moment as you start to get the sense David Wagner’s men are starting to run out of ideas against this stubborn ten-men.
Another Block!
31 Minutes: Pritchard’s drilled effort is put behind for a corner by Mawson’s block with Ince’s delivery then bouncing around the area before being cleared. It’s now 79% for Town.
Last Ditch Defending...
26 Minutes: Really is a backs-against-the-wall display from Swansea at the minute as Pritchard slips Ince into the area, he cuts in onto his left foot before a last-ditch block stifles his effort.
Possession...
Town have so far had 65% possession - but it remains 0-0 with the ten-men of Swansea City holding on at the moment.
So Close!
20 Minutes: The resultant corner is headed clear at the back post before Christopher Schindler nods an effort inches over the bar after it’s put back in from Rajiv van La Parra.
Yellow Card
19 Minutes: Hadergjonaj once again a nuisance down the right, his low cross is cleared before Hogg’s volley is deflected for a corner. In the break of play, referee Oliver goes back to book Mawson for an earlier foul.
The man in the middle is having an excellent game so far here - great officiating!
Normal Service...
13 Minutes: Play continues and Town continue to pressurise the now 10-men of Swansea City - Florent Hadergjonaj puts a dangerous ball into the box but it deflects off Alfie Mawson and into Lukasz Fabianski’s hands.
He's OK...
Jonathan Hogg is back on the field after receiving treatment for that horrendous challenge.
Sending Off!!
11 Minutes: Jordan Ayew has been sent off for a high slide tackle on Jonathan Hogg; good refereeing by Michael Oliver there who took his time and consulted his fourth official before making the decision.