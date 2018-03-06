The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Oliver will referee Huddersfield Town's huge match against Swansea City this weekend.

The two relegation-fighting teams go head to head at the John Smith's Stadium at 3pm this weekend, with the victor pushing themselves closer to safety at the expense of their opposition.

Both sides sit on 30 points heading into the clash, with Town able to steal the Swans' place in 13th with a victory.

Should Swansea win however, Town could find themselves in the bottom three if other results fail to go their way.

The pressure will be on Oliver - and assistants Simon Bennett and Stuart Burt - to fairly adjudge the contest, but that could well be why the referee has been appointed.

The Northumberland-based official has taken charge of more Premier League matches than any other referee this season and has been given crunch clashes between Manchester City and Chelsea, Chelsea and Arsenal, Manchester City and Arsenal snd Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 33-year-old has also taken charge of a Manchester derby this season, showing the Premier League see him as a safe pair of hands.

Oliver has taken charge of eight Town matches in his career, with five resulting in wins for the Terriers, one in a draw and two in losses.

Three of those came this season, with Town winning 4-1 over AFC Bournemouth and Watford under his stewardship and losing 2-0 at Stoke City.

The referee has produced more cards than any of his colleagues this season, leading the league in both yellows (85) and reds (four).

One of those red cards was shown to Jonathan Hogg at Watford, with another coming in the same game for Hornets skipper Troy Deeney.