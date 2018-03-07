Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Swansea City this weekend in a crucial clash in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Swans are in excellent form heading into the John Smith's Stadium clash, losing just one match out of their last 13 in all competitions.

Most recently the Swans beat West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium to claw their way above the Terriers on goal difference.

Town - who are in decent form themselves having taken three wins from their last five outings - have the chance to go ahead of Carlos Carvalhal's men again this weekend with a win which would take them to 13th in the table should other results go their way.

Three points would also lift Town to 33 with eight matches to play - a superb position to be in in order to push for the magic 40-point mark come the end of the season.

But who would you pick to claim the points this weekend? Have your say with our selector below.