Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town enter a crucial part of their Premier League campaign with a clash against Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Boss David Wagner will be targeting the game as well as the following home encounter with Crystal Palace for maximum points in the club's bid for top-flight survival.

But having claimed 17 points from the first nine games of Carlos Carvalhal’s reign, the Swans come into the contest in fine form and will pose a tough test for the Terriers.

Ahead of the clash the Examiner caught up with Steven Carroll, Editor of Swansea Oh Swansea fanzine , to get his thoughts on the goings-on at the Liberty Stadium as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Swansea City's season so far? Quite a turnaround under Carlos Carvalhal isn't it?

I expected us to be at a similar level to what we are now - averaging about a point a game. Not for us to be so poor and then go on a great run since turn of the year.

Carvalhal has made a huge difference, nearly everyone is playing better than they did under Paul Clement and most of our fans would probably now back us to stay up which was unthinkable a couple of months ago.

What is different under him than it was with Paul Clement in charge?

Under Clement we were the most defensive team I’ve ever seen - 1/2 shots per game if we were lucky. I think we failed to score in nine of first 14 games and in four of those matches had no shots on target which was abysmal.

Under Carvalhal we take more risks and the players have been given belief that Clement seemed to have sapped out of us.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

Jordan Ayew has been brilliant in recent weeks. Scoring and making goals and his all round trickery, he’s a completely different player under Carvalhal.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

As expected really. It’s captured the imagination of the fans as it usually does when a club has been out of the top flight for so long and you’ve had some good results. I’m sure the Terriers would have taken this position if offered it before a ball was kicked this season.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Swansea side, and why?

Aaron Mooy has been a standout player for you, we are lacking in the attacking midfield position so he would fill that void nicely.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (23), Draws (14), SCFC Wins (14)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

The main one for me is 2003/4 when Lee Trundle did a shoulder roll at the end of the game when we were 2-0 up and then Huddersfield manager Peter Jackson being furious.

That started a bit of a rivalry between us over the next few seasons. I’m too young to remember the Autoglass final in 1994 which I’m sure most would say. I started going a couple of years later.

Score predictions?

I think Huddersfield will be well up for it and we’ve performed poorly on the road recently despite picking up the odd point so I think we’ll lose 2-0 sadly.

Where do you think Swansea City will finish this season? And Town?

So tough to answer, I’ll say Swansea 15th, Huddersfield 16th.