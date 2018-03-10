Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain Swansea City in another needle match amid the frantic race to stay in the Premier League.

The Swans have been a beneficiary of a mid-season managerial switch, the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal a resounding success having sparked a long unbeaten run.

And although Town have struggled away from home, recent wins over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion will give them hope they can take further points off fellow strugglers.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v Swansea City - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, 10th March (3pm) at John Smith’s Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

The game, broadcast in 66 countries around the world, is not being shown live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One’s Match of the Day at the slightly earlier time of 22:20, while Sky Sports subscribers can view a brief highlights package from 17:15.

Weather forecast?

It’s going to be a wet one in West Yorkshire on the day of the game, with heavy rain expected throughout Saturday morning.

It should ease off into light showers and sunny spells, according to the Met Office, with temperatures at kick-off expected to be as high as 12 degrees.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner says Town are well aware of the significance of the Swansea clash, insisting home support will play a big role in the relegation scrap.

“It will be a time when our atmosphere at home really counts,” said the German.

“We have to be there in numbers. Other managers have said we have one of the best atmospheres and I ask our supporters to go to the next level.

“We are aware of how important the game is, just the chance to get another crucial win in front of our own fans in an incredible atmosphere.”

Carlos Carvalhal managed Sheffield Wednesday in a nervy SkyBet Championship play-off tie against Huddersfield last year - he’s not expecting Swansea to take part in an edgy clash this time.

“I don’t think they were better than us in those play-off games - the fact that it went to penalties shows the teams were even,” he said.

“Huddersfield have gone on to do really well. They are well-organised and have a good manager so we respect them as lot.

“We are a positive team and we will play against a team who are positive.

“It will not be a negative game, both teams want the ball so we will see what happens.”

Tell me about Swansea City

Carvalhal has presided over a remarkable upturn in fortunes at the Welsh outfit, who are now looking good bets to avoid relegation.

Across 15 games in all competitions since his appointment, the Swans have suffered just two defeats - against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion - in a reaction to the sacking of Paul Clement.

A run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup has also helped boost confidence, as they prepare to face Spurs later in the month.

The January acquisition of Andre Ayew from West Ham United, to join brother Jordan, and the consistent form of Alfie Mawson in defence have proved crucial to their revival.

Any team news?

David Wagner delivered a mixed bag of injury news in his pre-match press briefing on Friday.

Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga have returned to training, although the latter is unlikely to be fit enough to play any part against Swansea.

Michael Hefele has suffered another injury setback, ruled out for six to eight weeks with a cartilage injury, while January signing Terence Kongolo is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

The visitors will have a similar squad to choose from as the one that secured an eye-catching 4-1 win over West Ham last time out.

Renato Sanches is said to be upping his recovery and likely to play a part in the next few games, despite the Bayern Munich loanee unsettled time in south-west Wales.

Leon Britton - who stepped in briefly as a caretaker manager in December’s interim period - has picked up a back injury and is their only other injury concern.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (23), Draws (14), SCFC Wins (14)

Swansea passed Huddersfield on their ascent through the divisions under Roberto Martinez and latterly Brendan Rodgers, but their meetings with Town didn’t reflect that trend.

They were fellow League One challengers for three seasons from 2003/04, with City winning just one of their six meetings in that time.

Town won four of these games and there was one draw; the outstanding contest was Huddersfield’s 3-2 win in December 2006.

This was earned by two late Pawel Abbott goals, including an injury time winner, with Lee Trundle bagging an early brace.

Any match odds?

Town are fancied to secure victory on Saturday, with SkyBet pricing them as 7/5 favourites for the clash.

Swansea are at 21/10 for the win, with the draw priced at 2/1.