The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town entertain Watford at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend hoping to take a big step towards Premier League safety.

David Wagner's men will be buoyed by his side's much-improved performance in last Saturday's draw on the South Coast against Brighton & Hove Albion.

And the last time the two sides met earlier in the season, the Terriers recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road – courtesy of a brace from Aaron Mooy and further strikes from Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre.

Below Sports Writer Ben Hall brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Watford FC - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday 14th April (kick-off 3pm) at the John Smith's Stadium.

Where can I watch the highlights?

Extended highlights are on BBC One's Match of the Day at 22:20 as well as Sky Sports' Match Choice at 22:30 on Sky Sports One. Brief highlights are available to Sky Sports customers on the app/website from 17:15.

What is the weather forecast?

Compared to the recent few days of cold weather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with highs of 16 degrees.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who has said what about the game?

As well as speaking about how his side can take a 'massive step' towards Premier League survival with victory, boss David Wagner also spoke about the importance of forward Steve Mounie.

“Steve Mounie is a top class striker, I said this after pre-season. He is a threat; his link-up play with Alex Pritchard gets better and better and, hopefully, he will score some more goals.”

Meanwhile, Watford boss Javi Gracia insinuated confidence in the Hornets dressing room was low after going four games without victory.

“The players do not feel good this week because they know in the last two games we have lost and had very good chances to take five more points.

“In the last four games, we didn’t win and every game you feel you need more to win a game. I feel the players are not good in this moment and they do not feel well.

Tell me about Watford FC

After an impressive start to the campaign, the Hornets form dipped when then-manager Marco Silva was linked to the vacant Everton FC hotseat.

That unwanted speculation eventually led to his dismissal with Spaniard Javi Gracia taking over just hours after the departure of Silva.

And despite currently being placed 12th in the table on 37 points, the Hornets have not won in four league matches and not tasted victory away from home since November 25th.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Any Team News?

Jonathan Hogg has been passed fit after an injury scare at Brighton meaning Town are only without the long-term absentees of Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele.

For the visitors, Christian Kabasele available after a hamstring problem and Craig Cathcart is also fit again.

However, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu remain sidelined.

Huddersfield Town vs Watford FC: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (12), Draws (4), WFC Wins (9)

History has not seen the two sides' paths cross too often but when they have, Town have often gained the upper-hand.

The last two meetings between the teams have proved a good return for the Terriers – claiming a 4-1 away victory earlier this season and a 3-1 home win back in January 2015.

Any match odds?

Town are priced at 13/8 by BetVictor, whereas Watford are priced at 2/1. A draw is priced at 11/5.