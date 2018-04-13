Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After nearly a month away, it's a return to the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday as Huddersfield Town entertain Watford FC.

A point against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend edged David Wagner's side closer to safety but the boss will be hoping to really make home comforts count against the Hornets.

In addition, the Hertfordshire visitors have a woeful record on the road – having not won under boss Javi Gracia this calender year and still in need to one victory to guarantee their own Premier League survival.

Ahead of the clash the Examiner caught up with David Anderson, Editor of the Golden Pages fanzine to get his thoughts on the goings-on at Vicarage Road as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So what do you make of Watford's season so far? It's been a bit of a bizarre one hasn't it?

This season feels like it's been going on for years - we started really well - probably too well, because our results and expansive style of football turned heads, leading to plenty of interest in our former head coach, Marco Silva.

After Silva was told he could not leave the club, results and performances took a dramatic turn and it was clear he no longer wanted to be at Watford and the relationship with the club became untenable.

It was a sad end to a relationship which had so much potential, but a necessary one. Since Javi Gracia has come in, the ship has been somewhat steadied, but the jury is still out on whether he will be able to surpass Silva's early season wonders. Either way, this season has certainly been a rollercoaster.

What has Javi Gracia brought that is different to Marco Silva?

It has been hard to pinpoint exactly what Gracia's style is. As I mentioned before, it certainly isn't as expansive as Silva's, but it isn't a rigid defensive set up either.

In fact, our defending has been quite appalling at times since he has taken over, not least when defending set pieces. He seems likeable, appears to be getting on with the squad, and he actually wants to be here. So that's a bonus.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

At the moment, Will Hughes is playing out of his skin. The midfielder has suffered from injuries throughout his career and that did not stop when we signed him in the summer, but now he's getting a run in the first team he's showing why he has been so highly regarded since such a young age.

He joins the dots between our midfield and attack, and his vision and range of passing is outstanding. Roberto Pereyra has also been playing well, and scored two goals in our past two games, but Hughes is on another level right now.

I would also keep an eye out for Kiko Femenia. He's a right-back who we have been playing on the wing recently, and his ability to race up and down the right flank and put balls into the box can be particularly dangerous, especially when he links up with Hughes.

The big names who were firing at the start of the season have cooled down a bit now. If I were a Huddersfield fan, I wouldn't be too concerned about Richarlison on current form, and even Abdoulaye Doucoure has quietened down a bit.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

I have been pleasantly surprised. I think Huddersfield have a lot about them, but (perhaps naively) I expected you to struggle this season.

I was expecting attacking football but plenty of goals conceded. Like any club outside the top six, you have obviously had spells of disappointing results, but you set a marker on the first day of the season with that win at Selhurst Park and have earned plenty of respect since.

You've also put four past Bournemouth and ourselves and, although you've also conceded a fair few on occasions, it's nice to see that your ambition is being rewarded with a decent points tally.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Watford side, and why?

I want to say Jonathan Hogg, just for the memories! He was a gem in the 2012-13 Watford team and it was devastating to see him leave.

However, I'm going to listen to my head instead of my heart - we desperately need defensive reinforcements and I think Christopher Schindler has been excellent for Huddersfield this season. He could be just what we need to shore up our defence.

Huddersfield Town vs Watford FC: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record HTAFC Wins (12), Draws (4), WFC Wins (9)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between the two sides?

Well, the 4-1 loss earlier this season would be hard to forget. But, for some reason, I vividly remember your 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road a few years back on the final day of the season.

We seemed so comfortable for the first half, and then fell apart in one of the most bizarre second half performances I can remember.

Our 3-2 away win in 2012 also stands out, when Fernando Forestieri scored and won a penalty despite receiving abuse for 90 minutes from the home fans.

It was a dramatic end to the game, and it may have been the point that turned our season around, as we started the day near the bottom of the table and ended the season at the Playoff final.

Score predictions?

I think our defending will let us down again, but I can see us scoring. I'm going for a hopeful 1-1 and another point towards safety.

Where do you think Watford will finish this season? And Town?

I expect we will pick up a few more points but probably slip further down the table. I will say 14th.

I think Huddersfield will be safe, and I'll go for 16th. I think the current bottom three will be the teams which go down.