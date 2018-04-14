Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host mid-table Watford at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend in need of three points to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone.

With just five games left to play, the Terriers sit five points and four league places behind this weekend's visitors in sixteenth with the Hornets coming into the game looking for their first win in five and a first away victory of 2018.

David Wagner's men should be feeling confident going into the game, having comprehensively beaten the Hornets 4-1 earlier this season.

The two sides have played some memorable matches over the years - here Daniel Rushworth looks back at five of the best game between the two sides.

Huddersfield Town Town 2-0 Watford - September 8, 1998 - Football League Division One

An impressive home win for Peter Jackson's Town saw them beat promotion hopefuls Watford with goals from Wayne Allison and Marcus Stewart securing the win for the home side.

Later in the season, Town drew 1-1 away in Hertfordshire, with the club finishing the Division One campaign in 10th place while the Hornets were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Watford 4-0 Huddersfield Town - January 19, 2013 - Football League Championship

Town's heaviest defeat to Watford and one game fans will want to forget saw them lose 4-0 at Vicarage Road back in 2013.

The result saw Town manager Simon Grayson lose his job in the days that followed and replaced by Mark Robins the following month.

Gianfranco Zola's side taught the Terriers a Championship lesson, with goals coming from Troy Deeney, Matej Vydra (2) and Cristian Battocchio.

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town - May 3, 2014 - Football League Championship

On the last game of the season a Danny Ward hat-trick inspired Town to a comfortable win at Vicarage Road.

In a dead rubber between two mid-table teams, Joe Lolley opened the scoring for the Terriers, before the former Bolton Wanderers winger took centre stage.

Watford striker Troy Deeney pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in added time to complete the scoring.

The result rounded off a solid second season in the Championship for Town, finishing 17th under manager Mark Robins.

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Watford - January 10, 2015 - Football League Championship

Town secured an impressive 3-1 victory against promotion chasing Watford in January 2015, to consolidate themselves in mid-table.

Terriers manager Chris Powell saw record signing Nahki Wells open the scoring, before substitute Odion Ighalo pulled a goal back for Watford, just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Wells's striking partner on the day James Vaughan restored Town's lead, before Joel Lynch sealed the three points for Town with seven minutes to go.

Town finished the season in 15th place, whereas Watford gained automatic promotion under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town - December 16, 2017 - Premier League

Town's greatest away performance in the Premier League to date, saw the Terriers comfortably beat Watford at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy saw David Wagner's men two goals in-front inside 25 minutes.

Watford captain Troy Deeney was sent off shortly to compound the Hornets misery.

Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre then added a third for Town shortly after half-time, before Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the hosts false hope of a comeback before Mooy's 89th minute penalty extinguished it.