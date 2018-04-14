Huddersfield Town entertain Watford FC at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

After two successive away days, boss David Wagner will be hoping the Terriers can take a massive step towards top-flight survival with victory over the Hornets.

With just five games left to play, the Terriers sit five points and four league places behind this weekend's visitors in sixteenth with Watford coming into the game looking for their first win in five and a first away victory of 2018.

Town come into the game with no new injuries other than the long-term absentees of Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele.

Meanwhile, Watford could have Christian Kabasele available after a hamstring problem while Craig Cathcart is also fit but Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu are still all out.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.