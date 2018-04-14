Huddersfield Town entertain Watford FC at the John Smith's Stadium in what promises to be another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.
After two successive away days, boss David Wagner will be hoping the Terriers can take a massive step towards top-flight survival with victory over the Hornets.
With just five games left to play, the Terriers sit five points and four league places behind this weekend's visitors in sixteenth with Watford coming into the game looking for their first win in five and a first away victory of 2018.
Town come into the game with no new injuries other than the long-term absentees of Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele.
Meanwhile, Watford could have Christian Kabasele available after a hamstring problem while Craig Cathcart is also fit but Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu are still all out.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
Jonathan Hogg Speaks...
The teams have just taken to the pitch for their pre-match warm-up, led out by Jonathan Hogg - check out everything he had to say ahead of today’s game against his former club...
It’s now Southampton 2 Chelsea 3 - from out of nowhere Antonio Conte’s men have pulled this back!!
An Olivier Giroud brace and an Eden Hazard strike has turned the game in Chelsea’s favour...
Watford FC Team
Huddersfield Town Team
Pre-match it’s brewing up to be a perfect time for a massive performance from the players as well as the fans and David Wagner has issued a rallying call to supporters ahead of today’s game.
Southampton 2 Chelsea 0
Another goal for the Saints and this time it’s Jan Bednarek - Chelsea are woeful today, it looks as if they are not playing for boss Antonio Conte...
Huddersfield Town Team Arrive....
View From The Press Box....
Only an hour and a half until kick-off! Check out our matchday guide with everything you need to know ahead of today’s clash!
Premier League Table...
Premier League Run-In...
A quick look at the remaining fixtures for each side bidding to avoid the drop as the season enters the final run-in...
Pressure is On...
Elsewhere, in today’s early game, Southampton have taken the lead against Chelsea through a Dusan Tadic strike.
The pressure is really on Huddersfield Town to get a result if things stay the way they are!
With just five games left, it’s hard to down play the importance of today’s fixture with boss David Wagner even stating Town could take a ‘massive step’ towards Premier League safety with a win today.
Welcome
And thank you for joining the Examiner’s Live coverage of Huddersfield Town’s Premier League clash at home to Watford FC.
I’m Blake Welton and I will be your host this afternoon with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.