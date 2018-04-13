The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Watford FC this weekend in what will be a crucial match in the Terriers' quest for Premier League survival.

David Wagner's side claimed a 4-1 win over the Hornets at Vicarage Road in December and will be hoping to make it a top-flight double on Saturday as they aim to push themselves further away from the drop.

Watford on the other hand already look safe from relegation, with Javi Gracia's men claiming 37 points from their 33 matches - leaving them 12th in the league.

The Golden Boys have not won in four Premier League matches however and Town will fancy themselves to extend Watford's poor run, with the visiting side failing to collect an away win in all competitions since late November.

But who would you pick to ensure Town boost their survival chances at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend?

