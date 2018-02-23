Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town player Kieran O’Regan believes David Wagner’s side need to take the game to their West Bromwich Albion counterparts this weekend.

The two sides meet at the Hawthorns this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) for a crucial relegation encounter which could go a long way in deciding the fate of both teams at the end of the season.

Wagner’s men are currently one point and one place above the drop zone while Alan Pardew’s side sit at the foot of the Premier League table – seven points from safety.

But O’Regan, who spent time at both clubs, believes Town’s recent performances against AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United should mean Town have enough confidence to play on the front foot against the beleaguered Baggies.

“I thought they were excellent for the first 20 minutes against Manchester United - they need to start like that against West Brom,” insists O’Regan.

“They’ve got to try and take the game to West Brom and get at them because the crowd can be a tough one.

“The West Brom fans are great but they will turn – they wouldn't have expected to be in this position at the start of the season.

“As a Huddersfield supporter they’ve got to feel confident – this season is still a fairy tale and anything is still very much possible.”

So what does O’Regan make of the current situation at West Brom, where he made 45 appearances for the club between 1993 and 1995?

O’Regan said: “Alan Pardew’s got to feel the pressure and the training camp incident won’t have helped.

“At the end of the day it was four senior players who were obviously involved in something – we’re not talking about four young lads.

“Breaking the curfew is bad enough and he (Pardew) would have been very disappointed in that anyway.

“They’ll be plenty of players who break curfews – we never did at Huddersfield

“If we had a day off we’d always get back in time - granted, we were maybe slightly the worse for wear but at least we’d get back!”

However, with all things considered, O’Regan still doesn’t believe the Premier League clash is a ‘must-win’ encounter for Town – although he does believe they have to get something from the match.

“Of course they will target West Brom to get something from and they must get something on Saturday,” O’Regan added.

“But if they beat West Brom on Saturday you would maybe think that is West Brom gone – their confidence will be rock bottom.

“After that Tottenham Hotspur is a free game but then there is Swansea City , Crystal Palace , Newcastle United , Watford , Brighton & Hove Albion – those are the games they should target and the games that will decide where they finish at the end of the season.

“There will be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season but I think Huddersfield can do themselves a big favour on Saturday.”