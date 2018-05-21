Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell is set to switch allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland in preparation for next season.

NI boss Michael O'Neill confirmed the move after announcing his squad for the summer tour of Panama and Costa Rica, with the winger to join ahead of the Nations League campaign in September.

Born in Croydon of Irish and Jamaican heritage, Scannell is eligible to play international football for four national teams with his father from county Armagh.

The winger has represented the Republic at every age level upto Under 21 as well as an appearance at B-level back in 2008.

And although Scannell was named in Giovanni Trapattoni's Republic of Ireland squad for a friendly against Serbia the same year, he never made it off the bench, opening the door for him to represent Northern Ireland.

The 27-year-old will be part of O'Neill's plans moving forward, starting with the clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Windsor Park in September.

On the move, Michael O'Neill said: “Sean has submitted all the paperwork. He has a shoulder injury at the moment, but he is a player who will come into the equation for us come September.

“If you look at Niall (McGinn) and Jamie (Ward) who play in that position – they are both in their 30s.

“There is an element of making a succession plan in terms of where we need players.

“Someone like Sean coming in would be good. It would be pleasing to get him on board.”

“It's a way of strengthening the pool of players and trying to get as many players as we can to give us the opportunity to compete at the level we're competing at.”

NI will play Austria and Bosnia in the Nations League, a new competition aimed at enhancing the international programme between major tournaments and eliminating meaningless friendlies.