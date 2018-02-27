Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town would be a comfortable eighth in the Premier League if the final whistle was blown at the interval.

That's according to the latest findings from TalkSport who has trawled through every top-flight encounter this season to see what the table would look like on just 45 minutes of play.

The research suggests David Wagner 's men would have gained another seven draws, taking their overall points total to 37 with a goal difference of zero as opposed to the -23 the side currently possess.

And examining Town's results more closely, it indicates the Terriers generally do not have a problem going toe-to-toe with their top-flight rivals from the start before coming undone in the second-period.

Defeats against West Ham United (twice), Liverpool , Everton , Leicester City , Stoke City and Manchester United have all occurred after a more than credible scoreless draw at the break before falling to defeat, at times heavily, in the second period.

Elsewhere, unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola 's Manchester City top the alternate table, followed by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea .

Crystal Palace are at the foot of the table, having only obtained 22 points after 45 minutes of play while actual bottom side West Bromwich Albion would be in the lofty position of 12th having claimed 32 points as opposed to the 20 the Baggies actually have.