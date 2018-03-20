Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Much has been made of Huddersfield Town's excellent home form in comparison to their apparent woes on the road – but just how bad is their away day results?

Well according to latest research from TalkSport, not as bad as many would expect – David Wagner's side lying 17th in the table if based on away form only.

Town's three wins on the road (at Crystal Palace, Watford and West Bromwich Albion), coupled with their two draws (at Burnley and Southampton) means the Terriers have accrued 11 points on their travels.

That's better than West Bromwich Albion (seven points), Stoke City (eight points), Brighton & Hove Albion (10 points) who are all in the bottom three for away results.

Interestingly, Everton, who Town enter at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday April 28, are a place above Town with the same number of points (11) but higher courtesy of a better goal difference.

And Arsenal, who Town face on the last day of the season in West Yorkshire (Sunday May 13), are only 10th in the away form table.