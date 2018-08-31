The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town academy graduate Lewis O'Brien has joined Bradford City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will meet up with former Town man Sean Scannell and fellow loanee Jack Payne at the Northern Commercials Stadium, with all three playing under ex-Terrier Michael Collins.

Town have a January recall option built into the deal.

O'Brien, who joined Town's academy at Under 11 level, signed a first professional deal at the John Smith's Stadium in 2016 and captained Mark Hudson's Under 23s for the majority of the last campaign.

The two-time academy player of the year also made the first team squad for the Terriers' FA Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers last year, but was an unused substitute.

The left-footed midfielder featured multiple times for David Wagner's side in pre-season, having extended his Town contract earlier in the summer.

O'Brien is under contract with Town until the summer of 2021, with the club having the option of extending the deal by an extra year.