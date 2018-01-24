Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Ryan Schofield is relishing the learning curve of senior football with National League North side AFC Telford.

The stopper, who is highly-rated at the John Smith's Stadium and contracted at the club until 2019, shot to prominence last summer when he helped England Under-20s win the Toulon Tournament.

After making a crucial penalty shoot-out save in the final against the Ivory Coast, Schofield joined up with David Wagner's first-team squad during their pre-season trip to Austria.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 19-year-old is on loan with the Bucks until the end of the current campaign and has so far played twice for the side – in losses to Salford City and York City.

However, despite the defeats, the stopper is enjoying the learning curve of first-team action as Telford look to avoid relegation.

“Getting game time is important and the main thing is helping Telford to win games, looking to keep clean sheets,” Ryan Schofield said.

“It really is a massive learning curve, something you don’t get with under-23s football.

“I had a spell in this league last year (on loan at FC United of Manchester) and it’s different – it’s men’s football.

“I don’t think it’s a bad league at all. The standard of football is very good. Men’s football is what all youngsters should want to be involved in.”