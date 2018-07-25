Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield youngsters were among 180 from 23 Premier League and English Football League clubs who gathered at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus to take part in a pan-disability football festival.

The event was to celebrate another successful year for the Premier League and BT Disability programme.

Participants from Huddersfield Town took part in a day of football activity – starting with a skills session in the morning featuring former Premier League footballers Joleon Lescott and John Hartson, who were in attendance on behalf of the initiative, join them to take part in passing, shooting and turning challenges.

This was followed by a tournament in the afternoon when the teams, all dressed in the kit of the club they were representing, split into five groups.

A competitive afternoon of matches finished with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Watford winning their respective groups and walking away with trophies.

The event at the Etihad Campus was the culmination of a great second season for the Premier League and BT Disability initiative which has now had over 23,000 participants take part in nearly 15,000 club-run sessions since September 2016.

Isaac Keighley, who works at Huddersfield Town, said: “Our funding from the Premier League and BT has enabled us to run a whole wide range of sessions and get numerous participants involved in sport for the social side, for the health benefits, just out there enjoying stuff.”