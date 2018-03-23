Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Hudson says a mouthwatering trip to Bayern Munich is a sign of things to come for Huddersfield Town’s academy hopefuls.

Town's Under-19s travel to Germany to take on the five-time European Champions at their Sabener Strasse training base, home to Jupp Heynckes’ first-team stars.

Head coach Hudson hailed the importance of the game, kicking off at 3.30pm this afternoon, for the development of Town youngsters.

“I can’t wait. It’s exciting for me as a coach, the club, for the players,” said the former central defender, who retired at the end of last season.

“The travel and the experience of playing against a top-level academy means it’s nothing but excitement for me.

“They’re going to be the best of Europe. It’s no small club and they won’t have players around their age-groups that aren’t possibly going to get in their first-team at some point.

“It’s a test for us mentally, a chance for us to work out how we implement the way we play against a very well-regarded team.”

Among those named in the squad are 17 year-old defender Jordan Williams, who spent a nine-game spell at Bury in League One earlier this term.

Midfielder Regan Booty and powerful striker Rekeil Pyke have also travelled, having appeared on the fringes of David Wagner’s first-team squad in pre-season.

This fixture stands as a significant staging post in the club’s academy restructuring, formally announced last September.

It marks the debut of remodelled age-groupings, effective from the start of next season, with Under-19’s set to play a selection of high-level youth teams across Europe.

“It’s a small snippet of what’s to come next year,” said Hudson, 35.

“It’s going to happen a lot next year and it’s something the club have embraced and given us the opportunity to do.

“It backs up the chairman’s decision to change the academy and go down a different style.

“To get Under-19 fixtures into this season, not just start it next season, is great and shows how far we’ve come as a club.”

Later this month Hudson will again take an Under-19 side to Germany for the Champions Trophy, a prestigious youth tournament in Dusseldorf.

Between 29 March and 2 April, they will face Bundesliga’s Borussia Monchengladbach, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Legia Warsaw and Serie A side U.S Sassuolo.