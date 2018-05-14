Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The common adage goes that to defy Premier League relegation you have to beat the teams in and around you.

However, for Huddersfield Town that has not necessarily been the case as David Wagner’s men beat the odds to secure their top-flight status for another season.

The Terriers finished the campaign in an impressive 16th position, ahead of the relegated trio of Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion as well as Southampton.

Yet the highest proportions of their 37 points did not come from the bottom sides but instead those in mid-table positions.

Where Huddersfield Town's 2017/18 Premier League survival points came from Top Six (5); Mid-Table (18); Bottom Six (14)

Splitting the table into three sections: Top Six, Mid-Table (from 7th to 14th) and Bottom Half (15th to 20th) nearly 50% of Huddersfield’s points came from those placed directly above them.

Those 18 points are in contrast to just the five claimed from the Top Six and the 14 from their relegation rivals which runs from 15th Brighton & Hove Albion downwards.

Looking more closely, Town only managed two doubles of the season (wins both home and away) against bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion and Watford.

The second best combination was against Brighton where the 2-0 home win over the Seagulls in December was followed by a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium while the Terriers only managed two home points against relegated sides Swansea and Stoke.

At the other end of the table, Head coach David Wagner was constantly at pains to stress how important it was for his newly-promoted side to collect points from bigger sides in the league throughout the campaign.

And with the gap between his side and the drop zone eventually being four points, the five points gained against the Big Six certainly proved decisive – particularly the three points in the 2-1 win over Manchester United back in October.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho’s men lost all of their away games to the three clubs promoted into the division this term - to Huddersfield, to Newcastle United in February and to Brighton in May.

Town’s strong start to the season also cannot be ignored with 22 points claimed from the opening games against each side compared to just 15 collected from the second-half of the season.

Have a look below at the final Premier League table after the weekend’s last round of fixtures.