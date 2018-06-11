Huddersfield Town's pre-season schedule is filling up, with the Terriers back together in July ahead of their second season in the Premier League.
The Terriers have announced warm-up matches against French outfit Olympique Lyonnais and lower league sides Bury and Accrington Stanley so far, while Town will also take part in a pre-season tournament in Germany.
Town will face two of SV Werder Bremen, Rot-Weiss Essen and Real Betis at the Essen Stadium in July, with the Interwetten Cup split into two semi-finals, a final and a third and fourth play-off.
In addition to the pre-season friendlies, Town will also travel to Austria for their training camp, with two more matches scheduled to take place close to Kirchberg in Tirol.
The opposition has not yet been revealed for the Austria friendlies, but last year's training camp in the same area brought matches against VFB Stuttgart and Torino.
Here is the schedule so far for Town's pre-season:
Bury
Gigg Lane
Tuesday, July 10
7.45pm kick off
Accrington Stanley
Wham Stadium
Saturday, July 14
3pm kick off
Interwetten Cup semi-final
Essen Stadium
Saturday, July 21
3pm kick off
Interwetten Cup final
Essen Stadium
Saturday, July 21
Kick off TBA
Olympique Lyonnais
John Smith's Stadium
Wednesday, July 25
7.45pm kick off
Austria training camp
Kirchberg in Tirol
Saturday, July 28 - Saturday, August 4