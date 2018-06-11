The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's pre-season schedule is filling up, with the Terriers back together in July ahead of their second season in the Premier League.

The Terriers have announced warm-up matches against French outfit Olympique Lyonnais and lower league sides Bury and Accrington Stanley so far, while Town will also take part in a pre-season tournament in Germany.

Town will face two of SV Werder Bremen, Rot-Weiss Essen and Real Betis at the Essen Stadium in July, with the Interwetten Cup split into two semi-finals, a final and a third and fourth play-off.

In addition to the pre-season friendlies, Town will also travel to Austria for their training camp, with two more matches scheduled to take place close to Kirchberg in Tirol.

The opposition has not yet been revealed for the Austria friendlies, but last year's training camp in the same area brought matches against VFB Stuttgart and Torino.

Here is the schedule so far for Town's pre-season:

Bury

Gigg Lane

Tuesday, July 10

7.45pm kick off

Accrington Stanley

Wham Stadium

Saturday, July 14

3pm kick off

Interwetten Cup semi-final

Essen Stadium

Saturday, July 21

3pm kick off

Interwetten Cup final

Essen Stadium

Saturday, July 21

Kick off TBA

Olympique Lyonnais

John Smith's Stadium

Wednesday, July 25

7.45pm kick off

Austria training camp

Kirchberg in Tirol

Saturday, July 28 - Saturday, August 4