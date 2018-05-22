Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most eagerly-anticipated days in the footballing calendar and this year's publication of the 2018/19 Premier League fixtures will be no exception.

And for the second successive year, Huddersfield Town will be facing the likes of Arsenal , Chelsea and Manchester United after their heroic display to avoid relegation last term.

All 380 fixtures for the upcoming season, including Town's 38 top-flight games, will be published on Thursday, June 14 at 9am.

The fixtures are not drawn at random, instead a process that takes months, scheduling all matches across four divisions, broken down into five sets.

In any five matches there should be a split of three home and two away matches or vice-versa - no team will ever have more than two home or away games in a row.

A team will also never start or finish the season with two home or two away games

The 2018/19 Premier League season will commence over the weekend of August 11, 2018 and conclude on Sunday May 19, 2019.

But how long is actually left until the fixture list is published?

Have a look at our unique gadget below counting down the time in days, hours, minutes and seconds!