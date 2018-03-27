Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy faces a race against time to be fit for Huddersfield Town's crucial Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the weekend.

It comes as the Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed the 27-year-old midfielder had suffered 'a minor injury setback' ahead of the Socceroos friendly against Colombia this evening.

As such the player has returned to Huddersfield Town this afternoon in order to continue his recovery with the actual nature of the injury currently unknown.

Mooy played the full 90 minutes for the Socceroos in Friday night's 4-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo, claiming an assist in Australia's goal.

The news is a major setback for a player who has only recently returned to Town's first-team action after suffering a gashed knee in the win against AFC Bournemouth last month.

And there could be further midfield headaches for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with Philip Billing also returning early from Danish Under 21 international duty through injury as well.

Danny Williams has already been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula meaning the Terriers could be left with just two recognised first-team central midfielders for the trip to St James' Park- Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead.