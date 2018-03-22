The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy has established himself as a complete Premier League midfielder, according to the latest stats from EA Sports.

The 27-year-old has been instrumental in the club's rise to the top-flight since joining initially on-loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2016, making the move permanent last summer.

And the latest data from the video game develop further reinforces his worth to David Wagner's side - tied fifth overall for the most completed tackles and sixth overall in terms of crosses made during this campaign.

The Australian, currently on international duty, is known for having an eye for a pass, but his tackling and endeavour is also crucial to the cause and Town's highly intensive pressing game.

So far this season Mooy has won 81 tackles, the same amount as Brighton & Hove Albion's Dale Stephens and Stoke City's Joe Allen.

Leicester City's holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi tops the list with an impressive 125 completed tackles whilst Everton's Idrissa Gueye sits second with 102.

The rest of the top five is made up of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (89) and West Ham United defender Pablo Zabeleta (86).

Turning the attention to crosses into the box, Mooy has put the ball into the danger area 110 times this season.

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Leicester winger Mark Albrighton are joint top, having crossed the ball into the area 136 times each.

Full-backs then make up the rest of the top five with Southampton's Cedric Soares (111), West Ham's Aaron Cresswell (113) and Swansea City's Martin Olsson (123) sitting in 5th, 4th and 3rd respectively.