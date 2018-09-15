Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was frustrated with an unlucky defeat against Crystal Palace but described it as Huddersfield Town’s best performance of the season.

The head coach saw Wilfried Zaha clinch three points for Palace with the only goal of the game – a belting finish after 38 minutes – to condemn Town to a 1-0 setback in front of 23,636.

But he was pleased with many aspects of the display and feels there is plenty of build on as Town travel to Leicester City next weekend.

“We are disappointed because of the result, because we deserved more,” said Wagner, who started Elias Kachunga in place of Adama Diakhaby in the only change from the team which drew at Everton.

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

“We will certainly take the positives forward, and there are a lot of positives to come out of this game.

“At the end, we know we should have scored, which we haven’t done.

“This is for two reasons. We were unlucky, for sure, and in some offensive situations we have to do it better.”

Wagner did not use No10 Alex Pritchard, opting to change his side with substitutes Diakhaby (for Kachunga) and then sending on, in a double switch, Laurent Depoitre and loan wingman Isaac Mbenza.

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

“The goal Palace scored, we have to defend it better, and this would be very easy,” added Wagner.

“But in the last three performances, to be totally honest I think we have looked very solid defensively.

“Here, we know we were able to compete in midfield and we were able to create a lot of opportunities.

“So I will focus on the positives and also keep my eye on the things we can do better.”

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Wagner added: “We are all in football long enough to know that sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“For sure, we deserved something out of this performance because it was the best performance of the season.

“We deserved more, but for this you also need luck.

“We were unlucky in so many situations, but you then also have to make sure you don’t make one single mistake, and we made that mistake when Zaha scored.”