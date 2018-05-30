Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner could be set for an international move – switching his nationality to Ghanaian in order to play for the Black Stars.

The former Germany Under-20 international has already been approached by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to join the squad, with an initial meeting between the pair occurring last month.

And according to latest media reports, Quaner has travelled to Accra to meet other officials and players this week as the side face Japan and Iceland in two international friendlies.

Born in Dusseldorf, the forward qualifies through his Ghanaian father with the Ghana FA currently in the process of finalising the paperwork in readiness for the country's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bid.

"I can only hope everything will be as quick as possible", Collin Quaner told ESPN. "It is not in my hands because there left is nothing I can influence.

"I just make sure I will stay fit and, when I'm back in the UK, concentrate on the club and our goals and then we will see how everything will develop.

"I've made it clear I want to play for the Black Stars in the future - it takes some time to do all the work and what is necessary.

"A lot of us with Ghanaian roots in Germany have kept in touch with home through football.

"I have followed the Black Stars since I was smaller, so to get the chance to also be part of the team maybe in future is an honour for me.

"I am sure in the future I will play for the Black Stars and if I get the chance I will do everything I can to repay the faith shown in me.”

Quaner featured 26 times for the Terriers in the Premier League last term, contributing four assists and is hopeful he can establish himself further in David Wagner's plans next season.

"It has been a big step for me personally and for the club but I'm more than satisfied with our season and also my season because I have played a big role in maintaining us in the league,” Collin Quaner added.

"Of course, you set yourself new goals, so next season so the first step is to make sure I am fit and strong enough for everything.

"I want to start as many games as possible next season and help the club stay up again."