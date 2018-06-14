Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has vowed to enjoy next season come what may as the 2018/19 Premier League fixtures were released earlier today.

After heroically defying the odds to secure a second successive season in the top-flight, the Terriers’ 2018/19 campaign will open with a home clash against Chelsea (Saturday August 11) before travelling to champions Manchester City the following week (Saturday, August 18).

But on the announcement, Town’s owner was philosophical about the challenges that lie ahead and urged supporters to once again play their part this coming season.

“We have to play every one at some stage and Chelsea at home is a mouthwatering prospect for the supporters,” said Dean Hoyle.

“It should be another full house with an amazing atmosphere before it doesn’t get any easier with another tough game away to Manchester City.

“You always look at the first game of the season, the last one and Boxing Day, but when you look at them all you begin to realise it’s an amazing league Huddersfield Town are firmly part of.

“We’re all proud to be part of it and I am sure the boys will do themselves proud - the stadium should also be sold-out for every home game, generating an amazing atmosphere.

“And if the fans are the 12th man once again then we have a great chance of cementing our position in the Premier League for a third season – it will be tough but bring it on.”

Securing their top-flight status with a game to spare last term after impressive draws against Chelsea and City should also give David Wagner’s side confidence they can more than hold their own in the curtain-raisers.

And Hoyle believes the experiences of the past 12 months will see the the club better equipped to deal with whatever new pitfalls that may arise next season.

“David (Wagner) is the manager/coach and he understands the pitfalls so I will leave that to him,” Hoyle added.

“This season should be easier in some respects because we know what to expect whereas last season we went into it only believing what we thought we needed.

“Now we know and that’s the big difference - personally I need to try to enjoy the ride this season because the pressure and the stress cannot be any more than last campaign.

“The Premier League is a big industry that comes with pressure – and it is a very intense world we work in which comes with unbelievable pressure and stress.

“But I need to take myself to another level and try to enjoy it – I’m going to Google how to be less stressed at football games.”